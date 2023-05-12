REBECCA BAIRD: Taylor Swift is in her messy era, and who am I to judge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Taylor Swift is in her messy era, and who am I to judge?

As the Anti-Hero singer is linked to questionable rocker Matty Healy, Rebecca reflects on her own less-than-stellar dating choices.

Photos confirming superstar Taylor Swift's romance with Matty Healy emerged this morning. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Well, seems it’s official – the queen of my heart and voice of my soul, Taylor Swift, is going out with that one greasy lad from The 1975.

Ew.

I tried to deny it when The Sun broke the rumours of her pairing up with Denise Welch’s son Matty Healy last week.

“As if,” I said blithely, confident in my delusion that I could predict blondie’s real-life state of mind due to our 16-year-long, one-sided, parasocial connection.

This, I believed, was simply another fictitious romance created by the media vultures who have been obsessed with her dating life since she was 15.

Journalists, I thought, are the worst. 

I would not stoop so low as to believe it. Sometimes love is truth. But often love is sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting ‘LA LA LA LA’.

The writer Rebecca Baird next to a quute: "There's nothing quite like being around someone who gives you permission to be the absolute worst, by being even worse than you are."

Then today, rudely as I was eating breakfast, photographic proof of this accursed coupling emerged, so I can deny it no longer.

He’s at her through-the-years Eras Tour concerts cheering her on. They’re out to dinner in New York. It’s a thing.

Despite his mediocre indie-pop, the controversy surrounding his alleged racism and inappropriate behaviour, and the fact that, as my editor put it, ‘he just doesn’t seem very nice’, Miss Swift has decided Matty is the man of the moment.

But why him, why now? Well, as a friend put it in our dedicated Swiftie group chat (shut up): ‘Taylor’s in her messy era’.

And honestly, haven’t we all been there?

My ‘messy era’ was awful – and so much fun

My own ‘messy era’ spanned about five years, from ages 22-27. If my personal life had been in the public eye during that time, I dread to think who I would have disappointed.

Because when we’re living our love lives in chaos mode, standards don’t really come into it, do they? You decide you want to raise hell, and the bar ends up in the fiery pits instead.

And looking back over my romantic CV, I’m certainly in no position to judge.

When Taylor sang ‘I can make the bad guys good for a weekend’ on her hit record Blank Space, it seems I really took that to heart.

My ‘messy era’ included a guy who lied about his name for three months before going off grid entirely (shady), and another who lied about his age for no discernible reason (I dated him for a further two months after I found that out).

Taylor Swift performing at The Eras Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, where new beau Matty Healy showed up to support her. Image: AP Photo/George Walker IV.

There was the man who earnestly wore suspenders (even more sus), the dead-eyed, narcissistic with serious mummy issues, and the one with a nice accent and a penchant for ketamine-induced misogyny, all interspersed with a pretty steady trickle of guitar-dabbling, leather-clad, commitment-phobic, know-it-all bartenders, baristas, DJs and – most damning of all – writers.

In short, I have had what some may describe as poor taste in partners.

But that’s because I wasn’t looking for a partner.

Even Taylor is entitled to a greaseball every now and again

At 22, I’d just come out of a four-year relationship; I certainly wasn’t looking to get back into one any time soon.

I also was, to put it plainly, a bit of a nightmare. I was a typical temperamental, obsessive, possessive, guitar-dabbling, leather-clad, commitment-phobic writer.

Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs in Pittsburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

And though I’ve finally learned that the right relationships will bring out the best in you, there’s nothing quite like being around someone who gives you permission to be the absolute worst, by being even worse than you are.

It’s alarmingly stupid, and stupidly fun.

Taylor Swift has been telling us for years in her lyrics that despite her Colgate-twinkle smile and halo of blonde curls, she’s no angel. So maybe Matty Healy isn’t the devil dragging her down.

Maybe knowingly dating greaseballs is just a part of the universal human experience.

And maybe even squeaky clean Taylor Swift needs to indulge in a ‘messy era’ now and then.

Who knows – maybe she’ll even slum it in Dundee with The 1975 at Big Weekend?

