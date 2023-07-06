ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you’re paying next time)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you’re paying next time)

Scotland could have done without the expense of rolling out the coronation red carpet for King Charles III, but the monarch can still be a cultural force for good.

King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
King Charles III was in Edinburgh for a service dubbed his 'Scottish coronation'. Image: Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA Wire.
By Alistair Heather

Charlie finally lost my goodwill on Wednesday.

He never asked to be born a prince. He never asked to be educated into that ridiculous accent.

The intense public intrusion and inability to lead a normal life never looked fun to me. As a human, I felt genuinely sorry for him.

Even as his mum died and he lifted the silly golden sceptre of monarchy himself, I still bit back any republican agitation, because I thought he was just a poor fellow human trapped in a trying situation.

But then he organised himself a party of “Scottish dedication and thanksgiving”, which took place in Edinburgh’s Old Town on Wednesday.

And he made us pay for it.

The writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "He is tremendously wealthy. He has friends in high places. And he has a long lasting affection for the music and culture of Scotland."

There was a parade element, which was comic. A series of old buffers in golden smocks were roared up the royal mile in specially made Rolls Royces.

There was a total lack of thronging crowds. In fact, it seemed quieter than usual.

I used to work just off the Royal Mile, and the place is usually rammed. Ye cannae move on it for tourists, workers, folk bustling about the parliament at Holyrood.

But somehow Charlie’s little parade for himself had actually reduced the number of folk about central Edinburgh to a thin line of tourists gawping at men on horses cantering up the cobbles.

Mixed reception for King Charles’ ‘coronation’ in Scotland

To be fair, around St Giles there was a good few hundred folk gathered behind barriers.

Many were there to cheer. Many were there to protest.

Members of the Royal Company of Archers walk past the crowds on the Royal Mile in full Highland dress.
Members of the Royal Company of Archers, King Charles’ bodyguard for Scotland: Lisa Ferguson/PA Wire

Republicans outside the big kirk booed and jeered everything that arrived at St Giles.

The crown had been booed, as it was rolled by in a Rolls Royce.

The various lads in golden vests had been booed.

But the real big cacophony of booing was saved for the King himself, as he waddled in dressed in his big silly green cape.

Various brass instruments parped, and three pipers blew furiously to stifle the sounds of the dissent. The aural result was an unhappy broth of discordant notes and lusty booing.

Large yellow and black banners with the slogan 'Not my king' against a background of tenement buildings in the centre of Edinburgh.
Anti-monarchy protesters in the capital, as King Charles received the Honours of Scotland. Image: Lisa Ferguson/PA Wire.

Monarchists might point out that, officially, this was a dedication of Charles to us. It was him publicly declaring his commitment to serving Scotland.

If that was the case, then why didn’t he pay for it?

King Charles’ sword won’t solve Scotland’s problems

The Scottish Government said it was paying for the event. This at a time when the government is scrabbling down the back of the couch for every spare penny to put into pay rises for NHS workers.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, in kilt, and wife Nadia El-Nakla outside St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, for the ceremony honouring King Charles III.
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla attended the events in honour of King Charles: Image: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

We also had to pay for a big new sword.

It cost £22,000. It has a bright purple scabbard, and a massive shiny thistle on the handle. And it is so lame it’s hard to look directly at.

It is kitsch and daft and belongs in a terrible tat tourist shop on the Royal Mile.

It looked right at home in Charlie’s silly party.

“[This event] is meant to be a service of dedication on his part to the tasks that he sees as urgent – providing leadership from the throne,” said one BBC commentator.

King Charles III in long cape, touches the Elizabeth Sword, held by Dame Katherine Grainger during the service at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
King Charles III is presented with the Elizabeth Sword by Dame Katherine Grainger during the service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

But, for me, the big issues today are the massive cost of living increases that are battering our budgets. They are the declining UK state that Scotland is attached to, and all the animal and plant deaths that the environmental collapse is causing and will cause.

Nae harm to him, but I dinnae think Charlie can lead us through that fae his golden throne in London.

Monarch can be a patron for the arts

All that being said, I absolutely loved the music at the event.

Big Charlie has always had a sincere love of the indigenous arts of Scotland, particularly music and song.

Alistair Heather talking to King Charles, who is wearing a kilt, in front of an exhibit of a carriage at the House of Dun museum near Montrose.
Alistair Heather met King Charles when he was still a prince during a visit to the National Trust for Scotland’s House of Dun, in Angus, a few years ago.

One of his good friends is a great Scots singer, and I myself once shared a Scots poem with him in Angus. He does value it.

We had the excellent singer Joy Dunlop make the most of the superb St Giles acoustics with a Gaelic song.

Legendary accordionist Phil Cunningham penned a new composition, which was played by a young up and comer Ryan Corbett.

Paul Mealor, a classical composer at Aberdeen University, provided further beautiful music.

And in those moments, Charlie revealed the potential in any utility he might still have to Scotland.

He is tremendously wealthy. He has friends in high places. And he has a long lasting affection for the music and culture of Scotland.

So, Charlie, if you want to dedicate yourself to Scotland, here’s the plan.

Use your money – your own money, not ours – on throwing big parties every year with new musical compositions.

Sponsor new plays by the National Theatre of Scotland that you can come to as the honoured patron.

Encourage and fund the arts, just like the renaissance kings of Scotland’s past.

Allow your real appreciation of this place to come through in your years on the throne.

But don’t repeat what you put us through on Wednesday. Because that was an embarrassment.

More from The Courier

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and 'important season' for Andrew Tod
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…
Iain Donald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in 'one-tonne metal weapon'
The sign on the wall warning about dog poo mess in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry dog poo crusaders put up warning sign to owners
Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling.
Triple rapist farm worker from Perthshire who 'got a thrill' from pain 'smirked' after…