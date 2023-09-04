KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can country’s dwindling bank account cope with Raac crisis?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can country’s dwindling bank account cope with Raac crisis?

The verdict seems to be that this type of concrete looks like an Aero bar and is full of air holes.

Raac is present on roof at Dundee University's Fulton Building (school of science and engineering).
By Kirsty Strickland

A Scottish Government minister has said there is ‘’no immediate risk’’ to pupils and staff from unsafe concrete in Scottish schools.

The wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray offered the reassurance after more than 100 schools in England were told to close off areas of their buildings because of safety concerns.

The reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) found in these buildings was commonly used between the 50s and 70s but is now deemed to be potentially dangerous because it puts the structures it is used in at risk of collapse.

It’s been a big week for experts in niche building materials, as anybody with knowledge of Raac has been dragged to their nearest television studio to explain to Joe public what on earth is going on.

Having sat through quite a few of these interviews, the verdict seems to be that this type of concrete looks like an Aero bar and is full of air holes.

And you don’t need to be structural engineer to understand why that might not be the safest option for a buildings that contain our kids.

All local authorities in Scotland are due to report findings of structural assessments next week.

Thus far, 35 schools have been identified as containing Raac.

Story raises concerns

At the weekend, Gray said that, if necessary, ‘”mitigations will be put in place where Raac is in place and there is a concern around it, to ensure the ongoing safety of that building and the people using it”.

He added: “There is no reason to believe that the safety concern has changed in the previous weeks.”

This story raises a few concerns.

Chiefly, the safety of children and staff.

And while there are no plans yet to shut any Scottish schools, you’ve got to feel for pupils and staff in England who are facing even more disruption so soon after the Covid chaos.

But the country’s dwindling bank account is also a worry.

Councils are struggling to deliver basic services.

Neil Gray. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

If it is decided that any school buildings need to be repaired or replaced, then the entire burden of those costs must fall on the shoulders of national, not local, government.

A while back, I received a lengthy survey from my local council asking for opinions on what its spending priorities should be.

One question asked what local services residents would be content to see scrapped so money could be spent elsewhere.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t an option to pick like all services to remain in place – and could you please do something about the smashed bus shelters and overflowing bins while you’re at it.

There is a real sense of despair and disrepair in town centres across the country.

I spent a week travelling throughout Ireland in the summer and I was genuinely shocked by how clean and cheerful their public spaces were compared to ours.

The mental image of crumbling concrete is entirely in-keeping with the vibe of the UK in 2023, where nothing quite works as it should and many people are only one misstep away from total collapse.

Prepare for positive buzzwords

With both of Scotland’s parliaments now back from summer recess, politicians will soon be ramping up their campaigning ahead of the October by-elections and next year’s general election.

All parties will shortly begin using positive buzzwords that have tested well in focus groups.

There will be talk of ‘hope’ and ‘change’ and many promises to ‘rebuild’ and ‘reset’.

If you tune out the sloganeering and the soundbites and listen really, really carefully, other sounds will also become apparent.

You’ll hear the faint groan of gradually crumbling concrete in structures that weren’t built to last; the hollow clack of a disposable vape being dropped at a kerbside and the creaking door of a church that doubles up as a busy foodbank on Thursdays.

You might also hear the distinct beep of a card being declined at a supermarket, the engaged tone of a GP’s surgery and the shutters coming down on a high street shop for the last time.

The party that has the most credible plan for getting to grips with this mess will be the one that gets my vote.

