LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showing textbook league-winning mentality

Dundee United are showing textbook league-winning mentality.

It’s still very early in the Championship campaign but the signs are good already.

Obviously being top of the table is a big positive but the nature of Saturday’s win bodes well for me.

They are doing exactly what they need to do.

Yes, Airdrie were good and kept the ball really well.

🎥 | The goals from today's cinch Championship match against Dundee United. Full DiamondsTV highlights will follow tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Tb1lJE1yIi — Airdrieonians FC (@AirdrieoniansFC) September 2, 2023

They’ll do that to plenty teams this season, though.

I expect them to be causing problems to everyone in the division right through the season.

But despite not being at their best, United beat them.

Sound defence

Defensively, Jim Goodwin’s side are looking pretty sound – just one goal conceded in the league so far.

That’s crucial if you want to be winning this division.

Because you can’t expect performances like Ayr and Arbroath every week.

But a solid backline allows you to pick up wins when things aren’t quite going to plan in an attacking sense.

And that’s what I saw from Saturday’s display.

Performance can be better but United did the one thing they needed to do – win the game.

Next up they have the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline.

I suspect Goodwin will use that as a chance to give some fringe players some minutes and allow players carrying knocks a wee break.

The league is the only focus.