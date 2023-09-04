LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showing textbook league-winning mentality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showing textbook league-winning mentality

The Tangerines found a way to win against Airdrie and that's a good sign says ex-defender Lee Wilkie.

Louis Moult, background, celebrates Kai Fotheringham's goal for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham seals victory for Dundee United. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are showing textbook league-winning mentality.

It’s still very early in the Championship campaign but the signs are good already.

Obviously being top of the table is a big positive but the nature of Saturday’s win bodes well for me.

They are doing exactly what they need to do.

Yes, Airdrie were good and kept the ball really well.

They’ll do that to plenty teams this season, though.

I expect them to be causing problems to everyone in the division right through the season.

But despite not being at their best, United beat them.

Sound defence

Defensively, Jim Goodwin’s side are looking pretty sound – just one goal conceded in the league so far.

That’s crucial if you want to be winning this division.

Because you can’t expect performances like Ayr and Arbroath every week.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin salutes the United fans. Image: SNS

But a solid backline allows you to pick up wins when things aren’t quite going to plan in an attacking sense.

And that’s what I saw from Saturday’s display.

Performance can be better but United did the one thing they needed to do – win the game.

Next up they have the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline.

I suspect Goodwin will use that as a chance to give some fringe players some minutes and allow players carrying knocks a wee break.

The league is the only focus.

More from Dundee United

Scott Constable enters the fray for his Dundee United debut
Who is Scott Constable? Jim Goodwin lowdown on Scotland U17 starlet who became Dundee…
Louis Moult hails the Dundee United fans
Why Louis Moult ‘had a tear in his eye’ ahead of Airdrieonians clash as…
Kai Fotheringham is mobbed by Dundee United players after scoring.
5 talking points as Jim Goodwin oversees Dundee United's best defensive start since being…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin 'frustrated' by Dundee United slackness as Tannadice boss delivers Ross Docherty injury…
Kai Fotheringham celebrates his cool strike into an empty net for Dundee United
Dundee United 2-0 Airdrieonians: Kai Fotheringham strikes from 45 YARDS as Tangerines go top…
Tony Watt is pictured at Dundee United's training base at St Andrew's
Tony Watt set 'fighting weight' target as Dundee United ace reveals floral shorts faux…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…
Stevie Crawford has taken on the role of manager at Rosyth. Image: SNS.
Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford lands new job in East of Scotland…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Dundee United transfer latest as 'quality' targets baulk at Championship
Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship
Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians

Conversation