Lovehall Road in Dundee closed after two-vehicle crash

Lovehall Road in Dundee is closed after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are currently on the scene, near Wellbank, after the crash at around 4pm on Monday.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers have been advised by police to find alternative routes while the road is closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday, September 4, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Lovehall Road in Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

