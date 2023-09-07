STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group don’t rock the boat – and that’s a problem ahead of contest for new seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group don’t rock the boat – and that’s a problem ahead of contest for new seat

Are there any outstanding members of the SNP group in Dundee who could wither the wicked wits of Westminster?

First Minister Humza Yousaf at SNP's independence convention in Dundee.
First Minister Humza Yousaf at SNP's independence convention in Dundee.
By Steve Finan

The Westminster parliament must be dissolved by December 17 2024.

Wise folk predict an April or October election.

I doubt it’ll happen early. The Tories will hang on, hoping a miracle rescues them from a kicking.

In any case, in less than a year we’ll be embroiled in a general election campaign. And that means a change for Dundee East.

Stewart Hosie is standing down, so for the first time in nearly 20 years the constituency (with redrawn boundaries) is guaranteed a new MP.

Who will the SNP select as their prospective candidate?

‘A lot of work to do’

Mr Hosie’s 2019 winning margin was 13,375 votes, so the seat will probably be an SNP “hold”.

That makes things interesting.

Across the country there are a few SNP seats where a hold isn’t so certain. A few current MPs might be casting a jealous eye upon Dundee East to further their London career.

Or someone held in high esteem might be flown in. Perhaps there’s a young media darling the party wants to promote?

Stuart Hosie.

Humza Yousaf might fancy it. Anyone can see he’ll not be party leader long.

He’s the “interim man”, the seat-warmer between old and new eras. An SNP version of Iain Duncan-Smith.

If a poor result in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election punctures his leadership, he could very possibly be a candidate.

But surely a born-and-bred Dundonian deserves it. If so, the city council is an obvious place to look.

That presents a problem. If any councillor is to step up, they have a lot of work to do.

For years, Dundee’s SNP group have stuck to a policy of never rocking the boat, never having an opinion, never breaking ranks.

But this invisibility will count against them in a general election.

‘Turn on your talent’

Being an MP requires a character with a bit of self-confidence, a sparkle of personality, a dazzle of star quality for the TV cameras in the House.

An MP has to shout down Sir Keir Starmer, shut Rishi Sunak up, and swim in the cold waters with rest of the sharks. A plodder whose only talent is following orders just won’t cut it.

Are there any outstanding members of the SNP group in Dundee? Any who could wither the wicked wits of Westminster or confound the Commons chatterers?

We don’t know.

None of them ever volunteer an opinion on events that affect the city.

Neither for or against, in defence or in criticism, good or bad. Nothing. Whenever something important or controversial happens, they duck out of sight.

This might be good for local party discipline but no one will give their X to a no-mark.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

So come on councillors. If you harbour ambitions to progress in politics let’s hear proper opinions. Unsheathe your razor-sharp intellect. Turn on your talent.

You’ve only got a few months to prove you are worthy so you better get cracking.

If the SNP doesn’t select a councillor, it will speak volumes for what the party hierarchy think of their Dundee foot soldiers.

No reward for all the yes-sir-no-ma’am toeing the party line.

More from Opinion

Disposable vapes face Dundee crackdown.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Perth Road encounter served as reminder of vaping risks
Fire at Birkhill Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot…
Raac is present on roof at Dundee University's Fulton Building (school of science and engineering).
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can country’s dwindling bank account cope with Raac crisis?
2
Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Accolade will give me chance to promote Dundee even more
V&A Dundee.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why we shouldn’t fall into clumsy critiques of V&A Dundee over Sackler…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. rebecca baird gp column Picture shows; rebecca baird gp column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 01/09/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Where will turfed out patients from Park Avenue go? Dundee's got no…
Douglas Ross pictured during speech in Edinburgh,
ANDREW LIDDLE: Douglas Ross’ speech shows days of identity politics in Scotland are numbered
John Alexander with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we're on your side
3
Martel's sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Joys of learning new language of youth from my sons
This mural by the artist, the Rebel Bear, appeared on a wall in Dundee ahead of publication of drug death figures in 2022. The Rebel Bear/PA Wire.
JIM SPENCE: Has compassion fatigue kicked in with drug addiction?
9

Conversation