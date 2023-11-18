COURIER OPINION: Gordon Brown shows how project forged in Fife could help take on growing poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Gordon Brown shows how project forged in Fife could help take on growing poverty

Gordon Brown had a stark message for a powerful group of business leaders this week in London.

photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy, Fife. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.
By Alasdair Clark

As one former prime minister returned to government this week, another told a London audience packed with business leaders why they must urgently back an idea forged in Fife to tackle poverty.

Gordon Brown had a stark message for the powerful group, made up of some of the world’s biggest companies including Amazon and Google, warning the country a winter “crisis” lies ahead, with poverty unlike any he’d seen in his lifetime.

The message could not have been more timely, with a new report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation suggesting 3.8 million people in the UK, and 1 million children, faced destitution in the last year.

But rather than just words, the former prime minister also arrived armed with a potential solution developed in the heart of Fife.

Too many are unable to afford life’s essentials.

He is calling on businesses big and small to help boost the rollout of the multibank initiative, a way of channelling support efficiently and to where it can have the biggest impact.

And it is a project which has had real success, supporting hundreds of thousands of people in the Kingdom in dire need.

Mr Brown and The Big Hoose in Lochgelly, alongside their partners Amazon, have proven the concept works.

The e-commerce giant alone has donated more than 1.5 million goods to support families in addition to staff time and expert support.

Scale of poverty should leave us all ashamed

Meanwhile, committed ambassadors including Mr Brown have encouraged businesses large and small to do their bit.

While Fifers can be proud that this idea born out of the community response to poverty could inspire work across the UK, the clear and urgent need for the most basic essentials such as nappies and toilet roll should leave us all ashamed.

Amazon and Comic Relief have jointly committed £1 million to fund the expansion beyond the three existing multibanks in Dundee, Fife and Wigan, but more is clearly needed to rise to the scale of the growing challenge.

As well as support in the form of the essentials these multibanks need, companies big and small can also contribute cash donations or even staffing, transport and logistics.

Fife project is anti-poverty and anti-pollution

And the solution presented by Mr Brown is not only anti-poverty but anti-pollution as well, providing a way to meet ambitious climate targets in a way that gives back to the communities businesses rely on.

Multibanks enable firms to divert excess stock and returned goods away from landfill and instead put them to good use where they are needed most urgently, reducing harm and investing in the future.

Those in Fife who saw the need – and responded with care – have shown us the fate of those we live and work alongside cannot just be the responsibility of someone else.

They have shown the difference those who join Gordon Brown’s coalition of compassion can make – and provided a solution that lights the way to tackling the very worst of the havoc wreaked by poverty.

