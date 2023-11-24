REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement parking ban is great way to penalise motorists for Dundee’s poor planning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement parking ban is great way to penalise motorists for Dundee’s poor planning

City's impending pavement parking ban is welcome in theory - but in practice, there needs to be a Plan B for cramped streets.

Cars partially pavement parked is a common sight on Dundee's Ancrum Drive. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Cars go on the road; people go on the pavement.

Clear. Simple.

It’s a concept that even a toddler can understand, and in a world where everything worked as it should, that would be the end of it.

But as Dundee gears up for the enforcement of a new ban on pavement parking from December, the only thing clear to see is that in this city, (kerb) lines are blurred.

The reasons for the ban are correct, noble and absolutely justified.

Parking on the pavement, either fully or partially, can have a huge impact on the safety of pedestrians.

Wheelchair users, people with mobility issues or visual impairments, or those pushing prams or buggies, are often forced on to the road (and oncoming traffic) by inconsiderate motorists creating hazards on the pavement.

Pavement parking also creates issues for emergency services, who may need to access the stretch of pavement with hoses or equipment during a fire or medical emergency.

Speaking from personal experience, it’s incredibly distressing to find you’re trapped by a pavement-parked car blocking you in, particularly in an urgent situation.

pavement parking dundee
Rose McPherson is one of the many people affected by pavement parking. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

So it’s a no-brainer to say that people shouldn’t be parking on the pavement.

But that’s not the end of the story.

Pavement parkers stuck between a rock and a hard place

Although Dundee City Council has said fines will not be issued until the new year, giving motorists time to settle into the ban, there’s a fundamental issue that hasn’t been addressed – where else are folk supposed to park?

Dundee has a chronic lack of on-street parking, with main streets like Victoria Road relying on resident-only car parks which rarely meet demand, and narrow streets which, without partial pavement parking, would become impassable for cars.

“Go one street over, or two, or three” – and you’ll find the same thing.

Even on wider streets like Ancrum Road, a busy carriageway for Kingsway commuters on their way in and out of the city, residents are forced to choose between parking on the pavement or causing traffic chaos.

Parents parking in Hilltown on the pavement near the Coldside Campus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

On Brook Street, the popular Skyaxe gym runs several children’s fitness classes; just this week I’ve negotiated around dozens of pavement-parked cars of parents who are waiting to pick their kids up.

“Park elsewhere!” I hear you cry, but where?

These parents are picking their children up on a dark November night from a public place, and a notoriously busy road run by speeding boy racers.

Are they supposed to pay for city centre parking and walk half a mile to and from their cars, or have their children walk alone? Would you?

For many, that’s impractical, and for some, simply not possible – time and money won’t allow it.

In that scenario, the safest option for the most people is for the parent to park briefly on the pavement and be gone again in five minutes.

Will they be penalised for picking between a rock and a hard place?

Or if a young woman returning home at midnight is forced to choose between parking on the pavement outside her home, or parking legally four streets away, will she be blamed for “walking alone at night” if something happens to her?

Nobody should be penalised for city’s poor planning

Ultimately, the solution the council is leaning towards is for Dundee to become carless.

Between the controversial city centre low emission zones and the new active travel routes plans, along with this new ban, that vision is clear.

And again, in theory, it’s a good vision. The climate crisis is real, and drastic societal changes need to happen if we’re going to survive as a species – including most city-dwellers ditching their cars.

But until our public transport system allows the same degree of affordability, reliability, reach and convenience as owning a car does, people – the real people who exist, not the ones drawn on artists’ impressions on planning documents – need cars to get around.

Artist’s impression of some of the active travel routes mooted for Dundee City Centre. Image: Dundee City Council Date.

And this city isn’t built in a way that makes blanket parking bans (even objectively right ones) practical.

So it’s my hope this ban is enforced in a discretionary manner, with parking attendants able to exercise judgement over the safety of each scenario.

They should have the power to punish repeat offenders, while offering warnings – and alternative parking advice – before issuing fines.

Parking wardens should be able to show common sense and discretion around the new pavement parking ban. Image: Shutterstock.

As a driver, if I’m parking on the pavement – or in any way illegally – it’s because that’s the safest option in the practical circumstances.

But as a pedestrian, it’s not my fault drivers can’t find suitable parking.

Neither should be penalised for the city’s poor planning.

