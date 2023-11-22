New images reveal 6 active travel routes for Dundee city centre

New images have revealed plans for six active travel routes connected to the re-development of Bell Street car park.

Dundee City Council has received £14 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to transform the Bell Street multi-storey into a sustainable transport hub over the next three years.

As part of this project, the local authority has commissioned Stantec – an international consultancy agency – to improve the active travel routes connected to the hub.

Six key areas have been identified as locations for further routes, which includes Reform Street, Bell Street, and Ward Road.

CGI images of the proposals have now been released as part of a online survey asking members of the public for their feedback.

The survey will run for seven weeks from November 21 to January 9.

1 – Reform Street

Before

After

2 – Victoria Road

Before

After

The Bell Street redevelopment is expected to begin next year and – when completed – will see 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

The car parking capacity at the multi-storey would also be reduced by around half.

A building warrant application for works valued at £7 million was submitted by Dundee City Council’s transport department earlier this month.

3 – Bell Street

Before

After

4 – Constitution Road

Before

After

The six active travel routes connected to the Bell Street hub are the latest in the series of proposed changes in several areas of Dundee.

In June images were revealed for five “active freeway” routes on busy city roads.

These included Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road and Macalpine Road, and would see normal traffic segregated from those walking, cycling or using other travel methods such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs.

It came after a similar proposals were published in March for Lochee Road, Coupar Angus Road and Liff Road.

5 – Ward Road

Before

After

Meadowside

Before

After

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.