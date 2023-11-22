New images reveal 6 active travel routes for Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images reveal 6 active travel routes for Dundee city centre

The active travel route plans are part of the wider multi-million pound re-development of Bell Street car park.

By Laura Devlin
A cycle lane could be built on Reform Street under the active travel plans. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.
A cycle lane could be built on Reform Street under the active travel plans. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

New images have revealed plans for six active travel routes connected to the re-development of Bell Street car park.

Dundee City Council has received £14 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to transform the Bell Street multi-storey into a sustainable transport hub over the next three years.

As part of this project, the local authority has commissioned Stantec – an international consultancy agency – to improve the active travel routes connected to the hub.

Six key areas have been identified as locations for further routes, which includes Reform Street, Bell Street, and Ward Road.

CGI images of the proposals have now been released as part of a online survey asking members of the public for their feedback.

The survey will run for seven weeks from November 21 to January 9.

1 – Reform Street

Before 

Reform Street, leading down to Dundee High. Image: Dundee City Council.

After 

A cycle lane could be built on Reform Street under the active travel plans. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

2 – Victoria Road

Before 

Victoria Road. Image: Dundee City Council.

After 

The proposed active travel route. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

The Bell Street redevelopment is expected to begin next year and – when completed –  will see 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

The car parking capacity at the multi-storey would also be reduced by around half.

A building warrant application for works valued at £7 million was submitted by Dundee City Council’s transport department earlier this month.

3 – Bell Street

Before 

Bell Street as it looks currently. Image: Dundee City Council.

After

How the street could look if the active travel plans get the go-ahead. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

4 – Constitution Road

Before

Constitution Road. Image: Dundee City Council.

After

The proposed new cycle lane and reduced road space. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

The six active travel routes connected to the Bell Street hub are the latest in the series of proposed changes in several areas of Dundee.

In June images were revealed for five “active freeway” routes on busy city roads.

These included Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road and Macalpine Road, and would see normal traffic segregated from those walking, cycling or using other travel methods such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs.

It came after a similar proposals were published in March for Lochee Road, Coupar Angus Road and Liff Road.

5 – Ward Road

Before

A recent image of Ward Road. Image: Dundee City Council.

After

How Ward Road could look under the proposals. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

Meadowside

Before

Meadowside Road at the DC Thomson building. Image: Dundee City Council.

After

The proposed cycle route. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

  • What do you make of the proposals? Have you say in the comments below.

