Striker who lasted just 2 months at St Johnstone now key man at record-breaking EFL side

He lasted just two months as a St Johnstone player, amassing only 41 minutes of Premiership game-time.

But a former Perth loan striker is now chasing a slice of English football history.

Isaac ‘Tanto’ Olaofe was brought to McDiarmid Park in the summer of 2020 by Callum Davidson after the former Saints star defender and coach was appointed as Tommy Wright’s managerial replacement.

With Danny McNamara another loan recruit from one of Davidson’s old clubs, the new Perth boss took advantage of his Millwall connections to bolster his squad ahead of the league season.

While McNamara was a star at right wing-back in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by Gary Rowett in January, it was a different story for his flat-mate, Olaofe.

Late substitute run-outs against Aberdeen and then Rangers in August, missing a good chance at Ibrox in the latter, were his only competitive appearances for Saints.

And, with no prospect of that changing and Guy Melamed on the verge of signing, Olaofe’s loan was cut short for very different reasons to McNamara.

Davidson had no cause to regret the decision as he and Saints would go on to secure their historic cup double.

Having only played a handful of games for National League side, Sutton United, prior to his move north, it was classic case of a first big loan not working out, which would be a recurring theme at McDiarmid the following season.

Olaofe was a likeable character with a good attitude and clearly possessed pace and power.

But the jump had been too large.

Unplayable in a friendly

Saints captain Liam Gordon is not surprised that Olaofe has since come good.

“The first time I saw Tanto was a pre-season friendly against Aberdeen,” the defender recalled.

“He came on for the second half and ran their defenders ragged. He was unplayable – absolutely brilliant.

“I was thinking: ‘He’ll do for us’.

“But he was young, a long way away from his family and I think it was quite difficult for him at times.

“Maybe we didn’t get the best out of Tanto but I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a great lad – a proper, genuine boy who gave everything.

“It’s just wasn’t the right place at the right time.

“It’s brilliant to see he’s the top goalscorer at Stockport. I’m glad to see him doing so well.”

League Two form striker

Rowett eventually let Olaofe leave Millwall permanently in January and, now 23, he has scored 12 goals for League Two high-fliers, Stockport County, three of them against big-spending Wrexham.

Not only are player and club chasing wins and promotion – they’re also chasing records.

Having won 12 league games in a row (with more points and goals than any side in England’s top four divisions) Dave Challinor’s team have equalled a League Two record.

Should Stockport beat Newport County on Saturday, they will have broken new ground for that tier of the EFL pyramid.

Two victories after that and they would become the first team in the entire history of the Football League, going back 135 years, to win 15 matches on the bounce.

Whether further records are set or not, Stockport are a team on the up but they may find it hard to keep hold of their star striker and ex-Saint, Olaofe.