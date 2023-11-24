Striker who lasted just 2 months at St Johnstone now key man at record-breaking EFL side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Striker who lasted just 2 months at St Johnstone now key man at record-breaking EFL side

Tanto Olaofe is chasing an English football first with Stockport County.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone striker Isaac Olaofe is hitting the net regularly with Stockport County.
Former St Johnstone striker Isaac Olaofe is hitting the net regularly with Stockport County. Image: Shutterstock.

He lasted just two months as a St Johnstone player, amassing only 41 minutes of Premiership game-time.

But a former Perth loan striker is now chasing a slice of English football history.

Isaac ‘Tanto’ Olaofe was brought to McDiarmid Park in the summer of 2020 by Callum Davidson after the former Saints star defender and coach was appointed as Tommy Wright’s managerial replacement.

Isaac Olaofe in action for St Johnstone against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

With Danny McNamara  another loan recruit from one of Davidson’s old clubs, the new Perth boss took advantage of his Millwall connections to bolster his squad ahead of the league season.

While McNamara was a star at right wing-back in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by Gary Rowett in January, it was a different story for his flat-mate, Olaofe.

Late substitute run-outs against Aberdeen and then Rangers in August, missing a good chance at Ibrox in the latter, were his only competitive appearances for Saints.

Rangers' goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin denies Isaac Olaofe at Ibrox.
Rangers’ goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin denies Isaac Olaofe at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

And, with no prospect of that changing and Guy Melamed on the verge of signing, Olaofe’s loan was cut short for very different reasons to McNamara.

Davidson had no cause to regret the decision as he and Saints would go on to secure their historic cup double.

Having only played a handful of games for National League side, Sutton United, prior to his move north, it was classic case of a first big loan not working out, which would be a recurring theme at McDiarmid the following season.

Olaofe was a likeable character with a good attitude and clearly possessed pace and power.

But the jump had been too large.

Unplayable in a friendly

Saints captain Liam Gordon is not surprised that Olaofe has since come good.

“The first time I saw Tanto was a pre-season friendly against Aberdeen,” the defender recalled.

“He came on for the second half and ran their defenders ragged. He was unplayable – absolutely brilliant.

“I was thinking: ‘He’ll do for us’.

“But he was young, a long way away from his family and I think it was quite difficult for him at times.

“Maybe we didn’t get the best out of Tanto but I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a great lad – a proper, genuine boy who gave everything.

“It’s just wasn’t the right place at the right time.

“It’s brilliant to see he’s the top goalscorer at Stockport. I’m glad to see him doing so well.”

League Two form striker

Rowett eventually let Olaofe leave Millwall permanently in January and, now 23, he has scored 12 goals for League Two high-fliers, Stockport County, three of them against big-spending Wrexham.

Not only are player and club chasing wins and promotion – they’re also chasing records.

Having won 12 league games in a row (with more points and goals than any side in England’s top four divisions) Dave Challinor’s team have equalled a League Two record.

Should Stockport beat Newport County on Saturday, they will have broken new ground for that tier of the EFL pyramid.

Two victories after that and they would become the first team in the entire history of the Football League, going back 135 years, to win 15 matches on the bounce.

Whether further records are set or not, Stockport are a team on the up but they may find it hard to keep hold of their star striker and ex-Saint, Olaofe.

More from St Johnstone FC

Five St Johnstone contenders to replace Nicky Clark.
Analysis: Nicky Clark leaves big boots to fill at St Johnstone - what are…
What type of reception will Craig Levein get on his return to Hearts with St Johnstone?
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein HOPING to get booed by Hearts fans on Tynecastle…
Dave Mackay and James McPake are preparing Dunfermline for another Fife derby. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dave Mackay eyeing Scottish Cup win over Raith as 'turning point' for Dunfermline
St Johnstone duo, Cammy MacPherson and Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein impressed by Kucheriavyi and MacPherson - but both face…
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips one of Trinidad and Tobago's star men as Soca…
St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe is back on the training ground.
St Johnstone wing-back Dara Costelloe back in training as Craig Levein builds up to…
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein may need to correct 'balance' of his squad in…
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips involved in VAR drama against USA as Trinidad suffer…
Ryan McGowan in action for St Johnstone.
Craig Levein hails 'fantastic' Ryan McGowan as St Johnstone defender takes full advantage of…

Conversation