ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee’s esports potential seriously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee’s esports potential seriously

Dundee & Angus College's new esports studio shows the potential the city has to be a world leader in the industry.

A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
By Andrew Batchelor

Last month, Dundee & Angus College opened up their brand-new esports studio at their Gardyne campus, the first of its kind in Scotland.

It was brilliant to read that the college were dipping their toes into the industry and building on the rising popularity of esports.

So when I was invited to visit the new esports hub by the college’s principal, Simon Hewitt, I was absolutely delighted!

I was met by Laura Louch, the college’s curriculum project lead, to tour around the studio and to see what was on offer for the students.

The space is absolutely incredible and very high tech. The atmosphere is awesome, and getting to see the production aspects was a treat.

The esports studios at Dundee & Angus College. Image: Isla Glen

I had a blast playing Rocket League and the set up was amazing. It is definitely place that many students will come and enjoy.

Of course, the opening of the studio comes in conjunction with the college becoming the first in Scotland to offer a degree in the esports.

It was great to learn that the course has been a success and that the college are looking to expand it for future semesters.

I was also delighted to hear that the staff set up a club for young people who do not attend college who want to get involved in esports.

 The studios are the first of its kind in Scotland.

Esports a huge market for city

I have always championed Dundee’s future opportunities and esports is one industry which the city has the capability of making a success at.

Esports is a huge market which Dundee should get on board with, and Dundee & Angus College getting there early shows the the determination it has to make this growing industry a success.

I do wish, in the wider aspect, we could take Dundee’s potential more seriously as the city could be a real contender as a global esports capital.

I was reading a piece on the Courier website yesterday about readers’ reactions to the huge blow Dundee has been dealt regarding Christmas and the Summer Sessions – and some of the points made were very much something I agree on.

One was the comments people had who are interested in seeing a state-of-the-art arena in Dundee to host events and conferences.

As many know already, the plans for the 4,000-seat esports arena at the waterfront have stalled and I am bitterly disappointed that there has been no progress on that front.

This is something I have been passionately advocating since it was announced in 2020.

Plans for a cutting-edge esports arena on Dundee’s waterfront have gone quiet.

City needs a world class events venue

I want to see Dundee one day have a venue on the same level as the Hydro in Glasgow and P&J Live in Aberdeen.

It would be brilliant for the local economy and would allow people from not just the city, but Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife, to come and visit and stay in Dundee too.

It is a real exciting opportunity for the city and I do think in time this could very well  happen.

But for now, it is fantastic to see there is a state of the art esports hub in Dundee thanks to our amazing college, which allows it to host tournaments in the city.

I really enjoyed my visit to the college and I look forward to watching the esports hub grow and succeed. The college have played an absolute blinder on this front and that is amazing!

More from Opinion

Pavement parking in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I support pavement parking ban – but it must be applied with…
Home Secretary James Cleverly. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Home Secretary’s latest Stop the Boats plan is bonkers – the UK…
Pupils holding phones in a classroom
CHERYL PEEBLES: 'Catastrophic' Pisa education results charge the mobile phones in schools debate
Education Secretary and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Education decline is national disgrace – why won’t any SNP politician address…
Sir Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Margaret Thatcher remarks narrow Labour path to victory – Sir Keir Starmer…
2
The proposed Bell Street active travel hub. Image: Dundee City Council
STEVE FINAN: Basic services are facing cuts in Dundee - why should vanity projects…
11
Writer Steven Lawther as a boy with his mum Jean.
'My mother's death will always hurt': Fife man on how he learned to live…
Megan Markle and Prince Harry
MARTEL MAXWELL: Harry and Meghan are paying price for playground jibes
BBC headquarters in central London.
JIM SPENCE: Is it time for BBC to stand on its own two feet?
Dundee-based artist Giorgos Asvestas.
TOM MILLER: Art has power to transform Dundee – and remind us of city's…