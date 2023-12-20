STEVE FINAN: All of Dundee should have their say in survey – it could be last chance to save city centre

A voluntary survey is an unsatisfactory way to gauge the opinions of businesses and the Dundee public on the introduction of wide cycle lanes in city centre streets.

A more proactive, wider-ranging – therefore more democratic – approach is required.

When people hear of an active travel consultation there’s a danger only those invested in or who support active travel will take part.

Others, through apathy or thinking it doesn’t have anything to do with them, don’t bother.

We should all take part – fossil fuel car drivers, EV drivers, bus users, those who walk, those not so good on their pins. Not just cyclists. It affects everyone.

The company doing the survey should visit each business and ask if constraints on people accessing the city centre will be good or bad for business.

Ask if cycle paths, the LEZ, lack of parking, and narrow one-way streets will bring in more customers.

Argos, in the Overgate, might say big-box items aren’t easy to take home on a bike, or even a bus.

Perhaps it is a contributory factor in their closure?

‘What did local businesses do to deserve this?’

Others might, justifiably, wonder how stock will be delivered when there are no lorry lanes and no parking.

Glasgow’s LEZ has caused a 10% reduction in footfall according to UK Hospitality Scotland.

We have that coming in a few months – then these cycle paths will take their stranglehold.

Councillors, what did local businesses do to deserve this?

Anything that makes access more difficult is another cut that will eventually bleed the city centre to death.

These cycle paths are taking us down the route to an asphalt desert where once there was a town centre jostle-full of life.

The council is ruining Dundee’s focal point by pandering to a minority interest group.

But don’t take my word for that. Stand at Boots corner for 10 minutes, any time any day, and count the cyclists.

Then count passers-by you reckon will never get on a bike. Want to bet ten bob which number will be bigger?

This is not about whether cycling is beneficial. No one disputes that or is stopping cyclists pursuing their interest.

It’s about whether too much cycle infrastructure is good for our town centre.

‘This is your town’

What the centre needs is fulfilled customers with filled-full shopping bags. Will you, can you, do that on a bike?

I urge everyone, for or against, have your say in the survey so we’re crystal-clear it’s what we all want.

Tell the survey what you think. Write your Dundonian experience into its comments sections.

Because this isn’t a decision only for those invested in cycling, many of whom are incapable of seeing further than their handlebars.

This is your town. Your family, friends, and neighbours are employed at or own shops, takeaways, pubs, and businesses.

If you’re in a shop, hairdresser, fast-food outlet, any premises in town – ask the proprietor what they think. Listen to their answer. It’s about time someone listened to those most affected.

The survey runs until January 9. Dundee, you have until then to save your city centre.