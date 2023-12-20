STEVE FINAN: All of Dundee should have their say in survey – it could be last chance to save city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: All of Dundee should have their say in survey – it could be last chance to save city centre

The council is ruining Dundee’s focal point by pandering to a minority interest group.

A cycle lane could be built on Reform Street under the active travel plans. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.
By Steve Finan

A voluntary survey is an unsatisfactory way to gauge the opinions of businesses and the Dundee public on the introduction of wide cycle lanes in city centre streets.

A more proactive, wider-ranging – therefore more democratic – approach is required.

When people hear of an active travel consultation there’s a danger only those invested in or who support active travel will take part.

Others, through apathy or thinking it doesn’t have anything to do with them, don’t bother.

We should all take part – fossil fuel car drivers, EV drivers, bus users, those who walk, those not so good on their pins. Not just cyclists. It affects everyone.

The company doing the survey should visit each business and ask if constraints on people accessing the city centre will be good or bad for business.

Ask if cycle paths, the LEZ, lack of parking, and narrow one-way streets will bring in more customers.

Argos, in the Overgate, might say big-box items aren’t easy to take home on a bike, or even a bus.

Perhaps it is a contributory factor in their closure?

‘What did local businesses do to deserve this?’

Others might, justifiably, wonder how stock will be delivered when there are no lorry lanes and no parking.

Glasgow’s LEZ has caused a 10% reduction in footfall according to UK Hospitality Scotland.

We have that coming in a few months – then these cycle paths will take their stranglehold.

Councillors, what did local businesses do to deserve this?

Anything that makes access more difficult is another cut that will eventually bleed the city centre to death.

These cycle paths are taking us down the route to an asphalt desert where once there was a town centre jostle-full of life.

Argos within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

The council is ruining Dundee’s focal point by pandering to a minority interest group.

But don’t take my word for that. Stand at Boots corner for 10 minutes, any time any day, and count the cyclists.

Then count passers-by you reckon will never get on a bike. Want to bet ten bob which number will be bigger?

This is not about whether cycling is beneficial. No one disputes that or is stopping cyclists pursuing their interest.

It’s about whether too much cycle infrastructure is good for our town centre.

‘This is your town’

What the centre needs is fulfilled customers with filled-full shopping bags. Will you, can you, do that on a bike?

I urge everyone, for or against, have your say in the survey so we’re crystal-clear it’s what we all want.

Tell the survey what you think. Write your Dundonian experience into its comments sections.

The proposed active travel route at Victoria Road. Image: Stantec/Dundee City Council.

Because this isn’t a decision only for those invested in cycling, many of whom are incapable of seeing further than their handlebars.

This is your town. Your family, friends, and neighbours are employed at or own shops, takeaways, pubs, and businesses.

If you’re in a shop, hairdresser, fast-food outlet, any premises in town – ask the proprietor what they think. Listen to their answer. It’s about time someone listened to those most affected.

The survey runs until January 9. Dundee, you have until then to save your city centre.

