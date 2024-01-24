JIM SPENCE: What happens when power doesn’t care about the truth?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: What happens when power doesn’t care about the truth?

Twists and turns at UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh are shredding reputations of those we put our faith in during crisis.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh has put Scottish Government under the microscope. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh has put Scottish Government under the microscope. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Jim Spence

I’ve just watched the Netflix series Fool Me Once.

It’s a tale of double dealing and duplicity; an edge of the seat affair with an unexpected final twist.

The UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh, meanwhile, is revealing its own twists and turns as a real-life drama.

In the process it’s shredding the reputations of many of the folk we put our faith in during a crisis which cost lives and left families heartbroken and grieving at their losses.

‘Maybe they thought they were untouchable’

The chief medical officer, Professor Sir Gregor Smith, and senior Scottish Government officials have been accused of an “industrial scale” erasure of evidence in their group chats on WhatsApp to avoid journalists and the public obtaining them under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

In a slap in the face for transparency and openness, we discovered those involved were blissfully bantering about the messages.

Ken Thomson, the former director general for strategy and external affairs, quipped that his middle names were “plausible deniability” as he told his colleagues to wipe the exchanges.

And Jason Leitch – the clinical director who was never off radio and TV during the pandemic – described deleting his messages as a “pre-bed ritual”.

Jason Leitch at UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh this week. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Maybe they thought they were untouchable.

But under grilling by top legal counsel with forensic minds and killer questions, those questioned so far have looked hapless.

Nicola Sturgeon, whose reputation has plummeted from hero to zero faster than Superman can change into his costume, previously said nothing would be off limits to this inquiry.

But the disclosure that she and others involved have deleted their WhatsApp messages leaves the kind of smell you get when your drains are choked.

“Speaking truth to power” is a phrase much loved and parroted by those with a keen interest in politics.

But what happens when power doesn’t care about the truth?

I’ve always thought it a pompous phrase but it’s not half as patronising as the attitude of some of our elected representatives, and those in senior positions, towards the public in this grim affair.

If those involved in this suppression of messages thought they could weasel their way out of their culpability and duplicity it looks like they were mistaken.

Nicola Sturgeon said she had ‘nothing to hide’ over Covid messages. Image: PA.

The forces of anger and indignation ranged against them are formidable.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer for Scottish Covid Bereaved who is like a terrier with a bone in action, says it would’ve been clear that potential evidence shouldn’t have been deleted.

While Information Commissioner and former policeman David Hamilton – whose role is to ensure Freedom of Information law is respected and enforced – reckons the principles of FOI have been “subverted”.

Tribal stance

Some SNP supporters have taken a tribal party political stance over this dire affair, refusing to see that what’s at stake is the very essence of accountability and openness which they’ve long assured us separates Scotland from our neighbours in England.

It’s not enough to pontificate that we’re different and that our values are somehow fairer and better, there must be actual evidence of that in practice.

The deletion of conversations which might have a major bearing in assisting this crucial inquiry has already damaged confidence and trust in some of the individuals involved.

There’s a danger as the inquiry progresses, fresh revelations will further vitiate faith in those in charge of our institutions.

Response to ground-share column

My suggestion last week that Dundee and United should at least discuss sharing a ground certainly generated plenty of heat.

Whether it produced any light is debatable but when I was out and about I had many an interesting discussion with both sets of fans, the majority seemed to think it a fair shout, but I’m maybe biased.

Irrespective of the pros and cons of the argument, it revealed the almost religious devotion so many of us have towards our football clubs.

I’m conscious too of the changes in the years I’ve covered football in the city.

No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.

One of the biggest is that fewer players live here now than previously.

In United’s glory days under Jim Mclean there was rule that players had to stay within a very tight radius of Dundee which fostered a terrific team spirit.

Now many of the players at both clubs will travel daily from Glasgow or the Edinburgh area.

Often only a small number of locally born players are in the squads, and in United’s case they don’t even train in the city, using St Andrews University grounds.

Players essentially are gladiators; travelling hired hands representing the two tribes and all their football hopes and dreams.

