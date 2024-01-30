ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Dundee needs to think big

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Dundee needs to think big

Dundee needs to dare to dream big – now more than ever - and host more events to celebrate the city on days like Dundee Day.

Spectators line the streets in Dundee city centre in anticipation of the upcoming parade, part of the octocentenary celebrations.
By Andrew Batchelor

Friday saw Dundee mark 135 years since it became Scotland’s first city – and it was fantastic to see so many recognise the day.

I was delighted seeing messages and posts on social media from Dundonians here at home and away, and also businesses too, all showing their love for Dundee and celebrating their links with the city.

When asking my followers on Dundee Culture what word they associated the most with the city – they said “home”.

And seeing institutions such as Abertay University, Dundee Rep, the Discovery, Verdant Works and HMS Unicorn posting about Dundee Day was nothing but special.

I launched a campaign for Dundee Day to be recognised in the “Days of the Year” calendar, and it was a success.

I was delighted to see the city’s anniversary be documented.

A colourful section of the Dundee Day parade promoting the Dundee 800 Children’s Festival.

However, I am convinced this could be a major event in the city calendar if we do something to mark the occasion.

We should be looking at hosting in-person celebrations for the city to mark Dundee’s anniversary.

Many people referenced the Dundee 800 celebrations that took place back in 1991, which celebrated the city marking 800 years since it was officially made a royal burgh in 1191.

Events that marked the 800th anniversary celebrations included a major Hogmanay party that was televised to the nation, a series of concerts and festivals, a major fashion show, a rodeo in the City Square and much more.

Dundee needs to host more events

I believe we should host events similar to those held as part of the Dundee 800 celebrations, albeit on a smaller scale, with the exceptions of major milestones.

The Summer Streets Festival the city has frequently hosted is a great template for a festival that can be held each year to mark the city’s anniversary.

If you get the right sponsorship and support from governmental organisations such as Dundee City Council, then it can be done.

I always recall the council’s tagline in reference to Dundee’s ongoing redevelopment: “Dundee: Dare to Dream Big”.

We need to dream big. Because other cities big and small are managing to host events to celebrate their cities – and by extension, their anniversaries.

Dennis the Menace stands in front of a sign at Dundee Law renaming Dundee to Beanotown to mark the start of the Dundee Bash Street Festival in 2022. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

As I stated in my column a couple of weeks ago, I am heading off to Toronto in Canada in September.

When researching on things to do, I discovered that Toronto was about to host a celebration in the city to mark 190 years of its city status.

Its anniversaries have been marked annually thanks to a non-profit organisation called Celebrate Toronto which hosts events in the city centre each March.

I believe Dundee should be taking inspiration from events like this and hosting our own.

There is something special I believe the city could have that makes it stand out.

Dundee needs to dare to dream big – now more than ever.

