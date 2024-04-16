JIM SPENCE: Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart is upset privileged position threatened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart is upset privileged position threatened

It appears Pete’s view is the public is there to serve him and not the other way about.

SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

The possibility of three other independence candidates standing against the SNP’s Pete Wishart for his Perthshire seat at Westminster indicates the indy movement is splintering like a tree struck by lightning.

But his reaction to the news suggests he thinks the voters are there to represent him rather than the other way round.

Everyone has a shelf life and it may be that Pete has been sitting on his for too long.

His critics accuse him of having become too comfy in London and this latest challenge might mean his berth is about to be vacated.

He’s been the SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire since 2001 but his hopes of winning the newly-created Perth and Kinross-shire constituency are now threatened.

Wishart is a gradualist who thinks that an independent Scotland will arrive in due course.

But after 20 years in the UK Parliament – and with the party sliding in the polls – many independence supporters have grown tired of waiting patiently.

They’re frustrated over a host of issues and many activists believe the SNP has settled for devolution and isn’t pursuing independence vigorously enough.

‘Lazy slogan showing lack of ambition’

Now in Wishart’s patch other options look like being available for those who want a separate Scotland, with Alba likely to stand along with an independent and also a green – all of whom back independence.

He seems aggrieved at their temerity and said so on his social media X account

The politician asked: “Does anyone know how this advances independence and helps keep the Tories out?”

For many who want independence, keeping the Tories out may no longer be enough of a carrot to vote for him.

Pete Wishart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Frankly it’s a tired and lazy slogan showing a lack of ambition or vision.

Those independence candidates who are set to challenge him also want the Tories out but they will be offering fresh ideas and vitality as to how to achieve that instead of a self-serving sense of entitlement.

His former SNP branch convener Alan Gordon, now an Alba member, was scathing about Wishart on X.

“I can confirm he’s well past his sell-by date…the writing is on the wall this time around.”

‘Arrogance’

It’s only thanks to The Courier I was able to read Wishart’s quotes at all because, as he’s done with others, he has blocked me on X.

For an MP whose job is to serve the public to extensively block so many folk across the spectrum – including the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates Roddy Dunlop KC and MSP Murdo Fraser – is an arrogant dismissal of anyone wishing to debate and question in good faith.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

It appears his view is the public is there to serve him and not the other way about.

Pete Wishart, like many within the SNP, has maybe grown too used to calling the shots and now that other independence candidates are available to voters they’re upset their privileged positions are under threat.

In fairness he’s probably correct to complain that splitting the independence vote isn’t good for the indy cause and may well let the Conservatives in.

All that will prove is not enough voters think he’s the man for the job anymore.

And that, Pete, is called democracy.

More from Opinion

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
2
Isla Fisher. Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: Sydney or Stobswell, divorce is universal leveller in finding out who your…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB column Andreou's Dundee closure Picture shows; Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's Dundee. . Nethergate. Supplied by Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. Date; 2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee restaurant owner need not consider closure a 'failure'
photo shows a large crowd of independence supporters waving saltires outside Perth Concert Hall.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP’s problem is nobody cares about independence anymore
11
Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges and Martin Compston as Daniel Macafee in Traces. Image: UKTV/Des Willie
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should be used more as backdrop for film and television
The current Magdalen Green footbridge.
STEVE FINAN: Will Magdalen Green bridge become latest smoke and mirrors 'consultation'?
10
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Assisted dying bill is dangerously misguided path disguised as dignified exit
4
Cancer Research UK says there's no such thing as safe UV tanning.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Sunbed dangers should put off even palest peely-wally Scots
The new hate crime laws have sparked fierce opposition. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Bungled hate crime laws distract from fight against bigotry
5
Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf on racist graffiti in Dundee and where hate crime debate went ‘seriously…
21

Conversation