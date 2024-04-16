JIM SPENCE: Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart is upset privileged position threatened

The possibility of three other independence candidates standing against the SNP’s Pete Wishart for his Perthshire seat at Westminster indicates the indy movement is splintering like a tree struck by lightning.

But his reaction to the news suggests he thinks the voters are there to represent him rather than the other way round.

Everyone has a shelf life and it may be that Pete has been sitting on his for too long.

His critics accuse him of having become too comfy in London and this latest challenge might mean his berth is about to be vacated.

He’s been the SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire since 2001 but his hopes of winning the newly-created Perth and Kinross-shire constituency are now threatened.

Wishart is a gradualist who thinks that an independent Scotland will arrive in due course.

But after 20 years in the UK Parliament – and with the party sliding in the polls – many independence supporters have grown tired of waiting patiently.

They’re frustrated over a host of issues and many activists believe the SNP has settled for devolution and isn’t pursuing independence vigorously enough.

‘Lazy slogan showing lack of ambition’

Now in Wishart’s patch other options look like being available for those who want a separate Scotland, with Alba likely to stand along with an independent and also a green – all of whom back independence.

He seems aggrieved at their temerity and said so on his social media X account

The politician asked: “Does anyone know how this advances independence and helps keep the Tories out?”

For many who want independence, keeping the Tories out may no longer be enough of a carrot to vote for him.

Frankly it’s a tired and lazy slogan showing a lack of ambition or vision.

Those independence candidates who are set to challenge him also want the Tories out but they will be offering fresh ideas and vitality as to how to achieve that instead of a self-serving sense of entitlement.

His former SNP branch convener Alan Gordon, now an Alba member, was scathing about Wishart on X.

“I can confirm he’s well past his sell-by date…the writing is on the wall this time around.”

‘Arrogance’

It’s only thanks to The Courier I was able to read Wishart’s quotes at all because, as he’s done with others, he has blocked me on X.

For an MP whose job is to serve the public to extensively block so many folk across the spectrum – including the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates Roddy Dunlop KC and MSP Murdo Fraser – is an arrogant dismissal of anyone wishing to debate and question in good faith.

It appears his view is the public is there to serve him and not the other way about.

Pete Wishart, like many within the SNP, has maybe grown too used to calling the shots and now that other independence candidates are available to voters they’re upset their privileged positions are under threat.

In fairness he’s probably correct to complain that splitting the independence vote isn’t good for the indy cause and may well let the Conservatives in.

All that will prove is not enough voters think he’s the man for the job anymore.

And that, Pete, is called democracy.