Man, 27, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Perth hotel

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a “disturbance” at a hotel in Perth.

Officers received a concern for a person report on Tuesday morning at the Station Hotel on Leonard Street.

A man was then arrested in connection with a disturbance at the premises.

The nature of the incident is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Tuesday, April 16, we were called to a report of concern for a man at a premises in Leonard Street, Perth.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance and inquiries are ongoing.”

For the past two years the hotel has been one of two in Perth – the other is Queens Hotel – housing asylum seekers.

Its accommodation remains unavailable to the public.