Man, 27, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Perth hotel

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a “disturbance” at a hotel in Perth.
Officers received a concern for a person report on Tuesday morning at the Station Hotel on Leonard Street.
A man was then arrested in connection with a disturbance at the premises.
The nature of the incident is unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Tuesday, April 16, we were called to a report of concern for a man at a premises in Leonard Street, Perth.
“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance and inquiries are ongoing.”
For the past two years the hotel has been one of two in Perth – the other is Queens Hotel – housing asylum seekers.
Its accommodation remains unavailable to the public.