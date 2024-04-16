Ross Matthews explains THAT unused Raith goal GIF as long-serving midfielder gets testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Matthews explains THAT unused Raith goal GIF as long-serving midfielder gets testimonial

The midfielder has enjoyed a return to action in recent times after a long time out with injury.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Matthews poured a can of soup over himself for his goal gif. Image: SNS and Raith Rovers FC.
Ross Matthews poured a can of soup over himself for his goal gif. Image: SNS and Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers haven’t had the chance to use his bizarre goal GIF this season, but Ross Matthews is not complaining.

After almost two years of injury issues, the 28-year-old is just delighted to be playing without pain, making 13 appearances since the start of the year.

There were a couple of crucial performances in there – starts in wins over Dunfermline and Ayr among them – as Raith kept pace with Dundee United.

Rovers may have effectively lost the title over the last week but there were celebrations, albeit muted, on Saturday after securing their first top-two finish in the second tier since 2011.

There was an extra reason for Matthews to celebrate ahead of Saturday’s draw with Partick Thistle.

Raith’s Ross Matthews has been at Raith for 11 years. Image: SNS.

After 11 years at the club, it was announced that the midfielder would be rewarded with a testimonial.

It gave Raith’s social media team the perfect opportunity to crack open Matthews’ unused goal GIF in which he pours a tin of soup over himself.

Ross Matthews: I’m easily convinced

“It was stupid, it was completely random,” said Matthews. “We were all doing our goal GIFs.

“Everyone was searching for stupid things. Jamie Gullan with his big hammer and all that.

“It was me, Dylan Easton and Lewis Vaughan. We’re searching around the kitman’s room and we see this soup he has for lunch and they said ‘You’ll never chuck that over your head’.

“I’m easily convinced, so I did it. I didn’t think it would ever get shown.

“It’s one of those that you want to score but you’re also dreading that being on social media.

“The social media team warned me and asked if I was happy with it going out.”

Whether or not intentional, that session recording goal GIFs at the start of the season served as a team-bonding exercise.

It came amid a wave of positivity around the club as many, correctly, predicted good things for a club refurbished from top to bottom.

Raith’s ‘brilliant achievement’

Sharing Matthews’ GIF also helped to raise awareness of his forthcoming testimonial.

Like his team-mate Vaughan, who had his during this season, there will be a golf day and a dinner.

As of yet, no opponent has been arranged as Raith still have the small matter of determining which division they will be playing in next season.

Matthews, who was named club captain at the start of the season, hailed the club’s best finish in his many years at Stark’s Park.

Ross Matthews played in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial earlier this season. Image: SNS.

“It’s a brilliant achievement,” added Matthews. “It’s the first time since I’ve been at the club that we’ve finished second in the Championship.

“We’ve come close to before. It doesn’t feel like it at the moment because there was the chance of going for the league.

“It’s a bit of a strange feeling, but when we actually look back, over the season as a whole, it’s a good achievement and we still have every chance of going up.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic FC players are put through their paces at the club's new training ground.
James McPake predicts one major benefit from Dunfermline's new training ground as he makes…
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
2
Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed as Perth side's clash with Ross County gets scheduled…
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Raith's Jock McStay lies on the ground at Ibrox Park after the Duncan Ferguson headbutt, as Kenny Clark appears on the scene.
Duncan Ferguson headbutt 30 years on: What key players that day said about assault…
4
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK after morning pitch inspection
2
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as…
Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.
Why Ross Docherty 'deserves' crack at the Premiership with Dundee United

Conversation