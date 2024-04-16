Details of Great Britain XVI’s return via Tayside and Fife after crowds flock to see steam tour in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Details of Great Britain XVI’s return via Tayside and Fife after crowds flock to see steam tour in Perth

There will be another chance to see the steam train after crowds witnessed its stop in Perth on Tuesday.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Great Britain XVI steam train heads out of Perth on route to Inverness.
The Great Britain XVI steam train heads out of Perth on route to Inverness. Image: Stuart Cowper

Crowds gathered in Perthshire to see the Great Britain XVI on its rail tour of the country.

On Tuesday the steam train travelled through Stirlingshire and Perthshire on day four of its nine-day expedition.

The Glasgow Central to Inverness service arrived at Perth – via Stirling, Bridge of Allan, Auchterarder and Blackford – at 11.40am.

The train was hauled by two Black-5 steam locomotives, 44871 and 45407 ‘The Lancashire Fusilier’, with a class 47 locomotive at the rear.

The Great Britain XVI train approaching Perth Railway Station
The train approaching Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

After a lengthy water stop it set off at 1.20pm, passing through Stanley, Dunkeld, Pitlochry and Blair Atholl before reaching its Highland destination at 4.55pm.

An onlooker at Perth Station said: “There was quite a crowd gathered to watch it arrive on St Leonard’s Bridge.

“Passers-by stopped to wait, having seen the crowd.

“Then there were people on the bridges north of the station as it departed.”

Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire residents can see steam train’s return trip

As the name suggests, this is the 16th year of the steam-hauled rail tour of Britain.

The journey began on Saturday when it travelled from London Victoria to Cheltenham via Kent and Oxford.

It will terminate at London Paddington on Sunday.

Before then, locals will have another chance to see the Great Britain XVI when it travels from Inverness to Edinburgh via Aberdeen on Thursday.

It is timetabled to pass through Montrose (2pm), Arbroath (2.16pm), Carnoustie (2.27pm) and Broughty Ferry (2.34pm) before arriving at Dundee at 2.43pm.

The train is scheduled to leave the City of Discovery at 3.22pm and travel via Longforgan (3.29pm) and Errol (3.38pm) before arriving at Perth at 3.52pm.

Ten minutes later, at 4.02pm, the train is scheduled to depart for Edinburgh Waverley via Newburgh (4.19pm), Ladybank (4.29pm), Thornton North (4.49pm), Kirkcaldy (5.19pm), Burntisland (5.27pm) and Inverkeithing (5.39pm).

The full timetable is here.

Fares for the sought-after trip began at £3,295 for first class travel, and £3,895 for premier class.

More from Perth & Kinross

Charlotte Yeaman with her dog Haze at Crufts.
Crufts star eyes cocker spaniel breeding facility in Kinross-shire
The Station Hotel in Perth
Man, 27, arrested after 'disturbance' at Perth hotel
John Swinney and Stuart Jenkins from BAM in high-vis vests in front of new Blairgowrie recreation centre construction site
£36m Blairgowrie recreation centre on course for completion - five years late and twice…
Brian Low, 65, was murdered near Aberfeldy.
Aberfeldy shooting: 7 key questions unanswered two months on
Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre.
Scottish Curling chief believes Perth can be 'world leader' in ice sports with new…
Burned out shed with melted wheelbarrow beside
Anger as vandals torch shed belonging to Beautiful Perth volunteers
Nongmay Bunchareon next to an overflowing bin
Perth restaurant fears over 'fire hazard' bins in city centre car park
Kevin and Jayne Ramage outside The Watermill in Aberfeldy
End of an era as iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and café sold after 19 years
Flixbus coach.
Flixbus to serve Pitlochry as £2 fares released
Ewan McGregor pictured at Heather Street Food in Dundee and Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home
2

Conversation