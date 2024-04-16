Details of Great Britain XVI’s return via Tayside and Fife after crowds flock to see steam tour in Perth

Crowds gathered in Perthshire to see the Great Britain XVI on its rail tour of the country.

On Tuesday the steam train travelled through Stirlingshire and Perthshire on day four of its nine-day expedition.

The Glasgow Central to Inverness service arrived at Perth – via Stirling, Bridge of Allan, Auchterarder and Blackford – at 11.40am.

The train was hauled by two Black-5 steam locomotives, 44871 and 45407 ‘The Lancashire Fusilier’, with a class 47 locomotive at the rear.

After a lengthy water stop it set off at 1.20pm, passing through Stanley, Dunkeld, Pitlochry and Blair Atholl before reaching its Highland destination at 4.55pm.

An onlooker at Perth Station said: “There was quite a crowd gathered to watch it arrive on St Leonard’s Bridge.

“Passers-by stopped to wait, having seen the crowd.

“Then there were people on the bridges north of the station as it departed.”

Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire residents can see steam train’s return trip

As the name suggests, this is the 16th year of the steam-hauled rail tour of Britain.

The journey began on Saturday when it travelled from London Victoria to Cheltenham via Kent and Oxford.

It will terminate at London Paddington on Sunday.

Before then, locals will have another chance to see the Great Britain XVI when it travels from Inverness to Edinburgh via Aberdeen on Thursday.

It is timetabled to pass through Montrose (2pm), Arbroath (2.16pm), Carnoustie (2.27pm) and Broughty Ferry (2.34pm) before arriving at Dundee at 2.43pm.

The train is scheduled to leave the City of Discovery at 3.22pm and travel via Longforgan (3.29pm) and Errol (3.38pm) before arriving at Perth at 3.52pm.

Ten minutes later, at 4.02pm, the train is scheduled to depart for Edinburgh Waverley via Newburgh (4.19pm), Ladybank (4.29pm), Thornton North (4.49pm), Kirkcaldy (5.19pm), Burntisland (5.27pm) and Inverkeithing (5.39pm).

The full timetable is here.

Fares for the sought-after trip began at £3,295 for first class travel, and £3,895 for premier class.