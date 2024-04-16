Crufts star eyes cocker spaniel breeding facility in Kinross-shire

Plans have been lodged to open a cocker spaniel breeding facility near Kinross.

Charlotte Yeaman, owner of Glenheart Dog Training & Agility, wants to convert kennels in Glenlomond into a breeding facility for her cocker spaniels.

The professional dog trainer believes she is the only licensed cocker spaniel-specific breeder in Scotland and her scheme would allow her to operate her dog breeding business.

As well as breeding cocker spaniels who could potentially compete in the future, she is also breeding for people looking for a beloved pet.

Plans for cocker spaniel-specific breeding facility

Charlotte told The Courier: “I have cockers that I compete with – I absolutely love them – and when I wanted to buy one I wanted one with parents that have a track record of achieving.

“Not only being able to achieve and use their brain but also a dog from health-tested parents.

“This includes various different health checks.

“I couldn’t find this anywhere in Scotland – to find dogs I have travelled everywhere, so I thought I could produce sporty and health-tested working cocker spaniels in Scotland.

“As far as I’m aware I am the only licensed breeder in Scotland who specialises in only working cocker spaniels.

“All of the pups I produce are from fully tested dams and where possible sire – in the future they will absolutely be fully from parents that are both tested.

“To produce family pets and sporting dogs, I want to know as a breeder that I’ve given them the best chance at not having health problems.

“I absolutely want to be able to provide the best and be lifelong support for as long as someone has the dog.”

Crufts star says background checks ‘really important’

The 26-year-old, who also reached the agility finals in Crufts with her pooch Haze, stressed how important she feels it is to find ethically bred dogs.

She added: “I personally find it hard to get across how important it is that your dog is health tested.

“You should research the parents and the breeder. Are they licensed? Have you seen the parents?

“Being able to say that my pups are raised here, my bitches are health tested and say what they can do – it’s really important.

“If someone wants to buy from me, I’d go through all my questions and say when I have puppies available.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the planning application in the upcoming weeks.