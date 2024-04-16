Motorists told to expect delays during work on Levenmouth rail link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorists told to expect delays during work on Levenmouth rail link

Temporary traffic lights will be installed as construction work nears its conclusion.

By Stephen Eighteen
Train services on the Levenmouth rail link begin in June. Image: Levenmouth Rail Campaign

Motorists have been warned to expect longer journey times during work on the Levenmouth rail link.

Scotrail services are due to begin at two new railway stations, Leven and Cameron Bridge, from June 2.

The Scottish Government-funded £116m project will see a new six-mile double-tracked line reconnect the Fife communities to the railway after a gap of 55 years.

As construction of the entrance to the new Cameron Bridge station continues, it will cause delays from Monday, April 22.

Delays during work on Levenmouth rail link

Network Rail says temporary traffic lights will be installed on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

These will operate at all times from the start of the work until Friday, May 3.

Engineers will widen the existing carriageways and add a right-turn centre lane for access heading north towards Leven, Glenrothes and Windygates, and both entry and exit slip roads for traffic heading south towards Kirkcaldy.

Victoria Lindsay, project manager, said: “We’re making good progress on work at Cameron Bridge station as we look ahead to the completion of the rail link in June.

“We appreciate that the A915 is a very busy road and, while disruption is never ideal for road users, the lane closure is essential in allowing us to complete the work in the safest and most efficient way.

“The entrance and exit that we’re creating at the station is another important milestone in the project.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this work.”

Conversation