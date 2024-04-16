Motorists told to expect delays during work on Levenmouth rail link

Motorists have been warned to expect longer journey times during work on the Levenmouth rail link.

Scotrail services are due to begin at two new railway stations, Leven and Cameron Bridge, from June 2.

The Scottish Government-funded £116m project will see a new six-mile double-tracked line reconnect the Fife communities to the railway after a gap of 55 years.

As construction of the entrance to the new Cameron Bridge station continues, it will cause delays from Monday, April 22.

Delays during work on Levenmouth rail link

Network Rail says temporary traffic lights will be installed on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

These will operate at all times from the start of the work until Friday, May 3.

Engineers will widen the existing carriageways and add a right-turn centre lane for access heading north towards Leven, Glenrothes and Windygates, and both entry and exit slip roads for traffic heading south towards Kirkcaldy.

Victoria Lindsay, project manager, said: “We’re making good progress on work at Cameron Bridge station as we look ahead to the completion of the rail link in June.

“We appreciate that the A915 is a very busy road and, while disruption is never ideal for road users, the lane closure is essential in allowing us to complete the work in the safest and most efficient way.

“The entrance and exit that we’re creating at the station is another important milestone in the project.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this work.”