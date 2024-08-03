COURIER OPINION: Tasmin Glass case shows parole review must put transparency and accountably first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Tasmin Glass case shows parole review must put transparency and accountably first

A review of the parole process in Scotland is underway amid the release of Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass and Justice Secretary Angela Constance
Angus killer Tasmin Glass and Justice Secretary Angela Constance
By The Courier Comment

Trust can only be built through transparency.

That is what the Scottish Government and the Parole Board must remember with a review of the parole system now officially underway in Scotland.

There is an uncertainty as to how parole decisions are reached in this country and how the board is regulated.

Currently all cases are dealt with behind closed doors, away from public scrutiny.

That lack of transparency breeds scepticism and doubt, especially when the decisions put violent offenders back on our streets years ahead of schedule.

It’s a process that raises serious questions about accountability and oversight.

Governance should be indisputable

Those questions only intensify when you read the words of the parole board themselves – statements that seem to cast doubt on the sturdiness of their own checks and balances.

In their annual report published in April, the Parole Board wrote: “Relations with Scottish Ministers are regulated by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which includes reference to governance processes.

“There is, however, no statutory basis for governance arrangements.”

Justice secretary Angela Constance. Image: Shutterstock

However, the Scottish Government say that governance arrangement are “underpinned by legislation”.

This is not an issue that either of the two organisations should be in any doubt over.

In fact, it’s troubling that there seems to be a disconnect there.

Legally-binding regulatory oversight of an organisation with the power of the parole board should be indisputable – currently that does not appear to be the case.

Review must be carried out in public

Credit must be given to the parole board in this regard – it is them who have highlighted the governance issue.

And it is them who appear to have pushed for this review of the parole process.

Because it must be remembered that while they are responsible for the decisions they make, they are following a framework designed by the government.

So it’s up to the Scottish Government to use this opportunity to cast some light on the parole process and start building back trust in how it operates.

What we can’t have is a review that is carried out in the same manner which the parole board come to their decisions.

That would be an assessment carried out behind closed doors where few get to know the results and even fewer get told how those results were reached.

Campaign demands should be part of review

The freeing of Angus killer Tasmin Glass halfway through her sentence sent shockwaves across Tayside – the disgust at her release is palpable.

Tasmin Glass

People, her victim’s family included, want answers – answers they’ll never get due to the secretive nature of the current setup.

That lack of transparency, and the trauma it causes victims, must be a priority for those conducting this review.

They must ask how it can do better.

For months, The Courier has called for these issues to be addressed.

As part of our A Voice for Victims campaign we have demanded greater communication between the board and victims of crime.

We have campaigned for parole hearings to be heard in public and we have called on a rethink of automatic parole consideration for violent offenders after they have served just half their time.

We believe these changes would help restore trust in the system.

More from Opinion

The V&A.
STEVE FINAN: Hard truths Dundee can learn from Perth Museum - before we make…
23
A demonstration in Manchester after an incident involving police at Manchester Airport. Image: James Speakman/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Police must be held to highest standards, but they're only human
4
Tasmin Glass has been released, five years after being convicted for her role in the killing of Steven Donaldson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Tasmin Glass release is an insult to Steven Donaldson's memory
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB rainy holidays column Picture shows; RB rainy holidays column. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Campers cancelling Perthshire stays due to bad weather are forgetting one important…
Tasmin Glass.
COURIER OPINION: Justice has not been served as Angus killer Tasmin Glass walks free…
3
The Whip Inn, Liff Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: I wonder what future there is for Dundee pub trade
6
The Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee bus service axe a reminder of council malaise
9
Many Love Island contestants have had botox and fillers at a young age. Image: Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: Love Island-style filler nightmare put me off Botox for life
Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay. Image: PA
JIM SPENCE: Some nationalists are natural Tories – they just can't admit it
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Facebook cheat group column Picture shows; Are We Dating The Same Girl/Guy? column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Modern dating reality behind cheat-catching Dundee Facebook group

Conversation