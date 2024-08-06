ANDREW BATCHELOR: I disagree with Steve Finan on V&A Dundee – and the Eden Project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I disagree with Steve Finan on V&A Dundee – and the Eden Project

'Both projects are transformative opportunities, bringing long-term benefits that extend beyond initial scepticism.'

Fireworks at V&A opening in 2018.
Fireworks at V&A opening in 2018.
By Andrew Batchelor

Over the past decade, Dundee has experienced a significant transformation with the opening of the V&A Dundee and the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront.

These projects are not just architectural landmarks but catalysts for economic and cultural revival.

While I acknowledge the criticisms the museum has faced, including concerns about its location and audience appeal, it is essential to recognise the progress being made to address these issues.

The recent addition of the Stories from the Building exhibition and various pop-up events demonstrates the museum’s responsiveness to both local and visitor feedback.

Critiques of Dundee’s cultural initiatives raise important questions but dismissing the V&A’s potential and the proposed Eden Project is short-sighted.

Both projects are transformative opportunities, bringing long-term benefits that extend beyond initial scepticism.

‘Perth Museum comparison premature’

My fellow columnist Steve Finan questioned whether people are truly interested in design. I firmly believe they are.

This interest is evident in the success of the V&A’s recent Dundee Tapestry exhibition, which attracted 80,000 visitors in a short period.

It was so popular it is being brought back for a second run.

Moreover, whenever I visit the museum, I see people captivated by the 20,000-photo collage of Dundee by Japanese photographer Sohei Nishino.

These exhibits are not just displays; they are interactive experiences that engage the public about the impact of design in everyday life.

Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The V&A Dundee has proven its ability to make a substantial economic impact, contributing £304 million to the Scottish economy as of last year.

Comparing a six-year-old institution like the V&A to the new Perth Museum is premature.

The V&A has the potential to become an enduring cultural pillar, reflecting its unique place in both the local and global context.

And it is not the only attraction promising to elevate Dundee’s profile.

Eden Project opportunities

The Eden Project, slated for a 2030 opening, is gaining momentum.

Steve suggested the Eden Project would have been more relevant in 2019 than in 2030, but I profoundly disagree.

The Eden Project is not a concept that will go out of date.

Environmental issues are an ever-evolving challenge, and the need for educational spaces dedicated to sustainability is more pressing than ever.

This commitment to ecological awareness is not going away.

CGI impressions of what Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project

The Eden Project can serve as a vital hub, teaching future generations about environmental stewardship and innovation.

While the concept of an esports complex at the Eden Project site is intriguing, dedicating it to a single purpose limit its potential impact.

Steve’s proposal of a gaming-focused development could attract visitors but, in my mind, the real strength of such a project would lie in its versatility.

Andrew Batchelor.
Andrew Batchelor of Dundee Culture. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A multi-purpose complex, like the proposed 10,000-capacity arena at Nethergate, would be more advantageous.

This venue could accommodate a range of events, from esports tournaments to concerts and conferences, ensuring the space is utilised to its fullest capacity.

Additionally, the Eden Project already holds the site and is committed to its environmental vision, making a transformation into an esports complex unlikely. By creating adaptable venues elsewhere, Dundee can better cater to its growing reputation in the gaming industry while supporting other cultural activities.

‘More than attractions’

Dundee stands at the forefront of cultural and environmental innovation.

Projects like the V&A Dundee and the Eden Project are more than attractions; they are investments in the city’s future.

They reflect Dundee’s commitment to embracing its rich heritage and potential for leading on global issues.

Rather than dismiss these initiatives, we should support them, recognising the substantial benefits they bring to our community and beyond.

By focusing on unique cultural and environmental narratives, Dundee can continue to transform its image, attract international attention and create a vibrant, sustainable economy for the 21st century.

