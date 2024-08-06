New ‘alternative’ barber shop opens in Dundee

A new “alternative” barber shop has opened in Dundee city centre.

The Metal Barber, on St Andrews Street, welcomed customers through the door for the first time on Monday.

Owner Callan Caddell says he wants to focus on the experience of getting a haircut at his shop in the former Elementary Tattoo Studio.

The 25-year-old said: “With the new shop I’m targeting the niche side of barbering – as far as I’m aware there’s no place for alternative people in Dundee.

“My speciality is alternative haircuts like shaggy mullets – basically 80s haircuts that have come back as alt cuts.

“Previously an alt person might have showed a barber a picture of what they wanted and tried to explain it – now there’s a place for it in Dundee.”

Callan previously ran his barber shop in his hometown Buckie with “great success” after graduating from London-based TotalBarber Academy in 2022.

He moved to Dundee in April and takes “great inspiration” from the ‘Heavy Metal Hairdresser’ who has 100,000 followers on Instagram.

He added: “I also want to make it an experience for people – come down and we can chill, have a chat and play music if you want.

“I like the personal feel, I like getting to know the people that sit in the chair.

“Coming in for a haircut is more of an experience and a treat for men these days as they take more pride in looking good.

“I’m still going to cater to everyone but my speciality is definitely alternative haircuts – that’s my niche.”

