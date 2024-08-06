New ‘alternative’ barber shop opens in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ‘alternative’ barber shop opens in Dundee

"My speciality is alternative haircuts like shaggy mullets - basically 80s haircuts that have come back as alt cuts."

By Andrew Robson
Callan Caddell outside the St Andrews Street shop.
Callan Caddell outside The Metal Barber. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A new “alternative” barber shop has opened in Dundee city centre.

The Metal Barber, on St Andrews Street, welcomed customers through the door for the first time on Monday.

Owner Callan Caddell says he wants to focus on the experience of getting a haircut at his shop in the former Elementary Tattoo Studio.

‘Alternative’ Dundee barber shop opens on St Andrews Street

The 25-year-old said: “With the new shop I’m targeting the niche side of barbering – as far as I’m aware there’s no place for alternative people in Dundee.

“My speciality is alternative haircuts like shaggy mullets – basically 80s haircuts that have come back as alt cuts.

“Previously an alt person might have showed a barber a picture of what they wanted and tried to explain it – now there’s a place for it in Dundee.”

Callan Caddell inside his 'alternative' barber shop.
Callan inside his shop. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Callan previously ran his barber shop in his hometown Buckie with “great success” after graduating from London-based TotalBarber Academy in 2022.

He moved to Dundee in April and takes “great inspiration” from the ‘Heavy Metal Hairdresser’ who has 100,000 followers on Instagram.

He added: “I also want to make it an experience for people – come down and we can chill, have a chat and play music if you want.

“I like the personal feel, I like getting to know the people that sit in the chair.

“Coming in for a haircut is more of an experience and a treat for men these days as they take more pride in looking good.

Inside The Metal Barber shop.
Callan is focusing on “alternative” cuts. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I’m still going to cater to everyone but my speciality is definitely alternative haircuts – that’s my niche.”

It comes as a Dundee hair salon is set to move into the Wellgate Centre after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre.

And a Dundee couple recently opened J&J’s Cafe on St Andrews Street.

