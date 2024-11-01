LINDSEY HAMILTON: How key police strategy kept lid on Kirkton Halloween disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LINDSEY HAMILTON: How key police strategy kept lid on Kirkton Halloween disorder

"I was cynical about police assurances there would be no repeat of riots – but I was wrong."

Police in Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police in Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

I have to admit it was with some trepidation I set off for Kirkton in Dundee on Halloween on Thursday night.

As a reporter, I have been in the area several times in recent years on Halloween and Bonfire Night and witnessed first hand what has taken place.

I have also been there the morning after and looked on in shock at the damage and devastation left behind after a night of rioting and trouble.

The riots of 2022, in which about 100 youngsters went on the rampage, left the whole city in shock.

The scenes were repeated to an extent last year when members of the press, a colleague from another newspaper and I, were targeted by a mob who threw bottles and stones at us.

We were forced to run, fearing further attack.

Trepidation heading to Kirkton again on Halloween

That was in my mind as I joined our photographer, Kim Cessford, in Kirkton on Thursday to report on how the evening would unfold.

I am afraid to say I was pretty cynical about police and council assurances that there would be no repeat of the scenes this year.

But I was happy to report that, despite a few minor flashpoints, Halloween 2024 in Kirkton passed relatively peacefully.

I got it wrong.

Kirkton Hallowe'en
Police monitoring a small fire in Kirkton on Thursday night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I believe this Halloween improvement is due to low-key but very effective policing.

There was a significant police presence visible throughout the area for the five-and-a-half hours we were there but the tactics were commendable.

If the riot police were waiting in the wings, I did not see them.

There were large groups of youths in the black hoodies, many even wearing face masks, but officers reacted calmly and quietly.

Youths started a bonfire using wheelie bins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Our local bobbies wore their soft baseball caps and normal uniforms.

They patrolled the area in vans constantly and stopped on occasions to speak to the youths, who I felt were looking for a bit of drama.

However, during these chats, the officers were calm and non-confrontational.

I even witnessed light-hearted banter on some occasions.

‘They were not giving anyone any excuses to kick off’

Police, as far as I could see, did not provoke the youngsters into getting involved in wild behaviour.

In short, they were not giving anyone any excuses to kick off.

There was one dramatic moment late in the night when several police vans and dozens of officers descended on Asda.

They lined the pavement in front of the store and up the side.

Police outside Asda Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It looked like it was some sort of containment action, possibly in a bid to prevent something happening that they may have had intelligence about.

And it worked, because the officers quickly cleared off without major incident.

While the fires that were started were still unacceptable, locals will be breathing a sigh of relief the area is not making national headlines again for the wrong reasons.

Hopefully, Halloween and Kirkton can now return to what they should be about – families out having fun.

Lindsey Hamilton is a reporter with The Courier’s live news team

Conversation