EXCLUSIVE: 11 vacant houses secured as Dundee police ‘confident’ of peaceful Halloween in Kirkton

Shutters are being placed on vacant houses in Kirkton as Dundee police prepare for Halloween after two years of disorder.

A total of 33 people were charged after rioters smashed up a school and threw fireworks at police in 2022.

Riot police descended on Kirkton again in 2023, when youngsters set fire to wheelie bins and trashed an empty house.

Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria, local area commander, told The Courier officers have been working hard to avoid a repeat.

They have visited local schools and Downfield Football Club alongside firefighters to warn of the risks of fireworks.

Furthermore, officers have visited those charged with causing disorder in Kirkton in previous years.

Chief Inspector Echevarria said: “All the good work we did in the run-up to 2023 has been increased this year.

“In 2022 around 100-150 youths and adults caused mass disturbance in the Kirkton area.

“In 2023 yes, there were incidents, but they were stopped very quickly by the resources we deployed and a handful of youths were charged with vandalism offences.

“It still had an impact on the community but there was a difference; 2023 provided the blueprint for this year.

“Our partnership, interventions and prevention team have been working with Dundee City Council to clear debris in the area and identify vacant properties.

“As we speak the council is placing shutters on 11 vacant houses in the Kirkton area to make sure they are secure and safe.

“I’d like to think there won’t be anything on the night – but if there is we’re ready to deal with it.”

Small minority ‘hell-bent’ on causing Halloween disorder

Halloween disorder in Kirkton has been linked to memorials for dad-of-three Grant Hutchison, who died aged 28 in October 2020.

However, CI Echevarria said a small minority are “hell-bent” on causing disorder under the guise of the memorial while “not respecting his death”.

He said: “Each year the community remember Grant, and rightfully so.

“However, I must say his family do not take part in any of the disorder.

“There’s a core amount of people who have no interest in the death of Grant Hutchison and they’re not there to respect his death.

“I do not doubt it is the minority within the group who are hell-bent on causing disorder and using the memorial as a tool.”

Police ‘confident’ there will be no repeat of Kirkton riots

CI Echevarria said there is “no intelligence” of any gatherings at the moment but asked for reports of planned disorder to be sent to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

CI Echevarria said: “From 2020 through to last year there has been varying degrees of disorder so as the local area commander it is a worry.

“However I’m confident this year with the efforts put into the planning, preparation, prevention and education there will be no major disorder in Kirkton.

“From October 31 to November 5 officers will be patrolling Kirkton during the day, speaking to the community, gathering intelligence, identifying any debris and working with Dundee City Council to remove any build-ups of waste.

“There will then be a uniformed team of officers patrolling the area on all five nights with a particular focus on Halloween and Bonfire Night and responding to anything minor.

“Should we go from a state of normality to increased disorder then we have a large public order resource sitting in Dundee and they will knock it on the head straight away.”

CI Echevarria asked residents in Kirkton to report any concerns to police.

He said: “If you hear that anyone is speaking of bringing fireworks to create disorder or are hoarding debris to create bonfires then please report it to us.

“We are here to support the whole community and keep everyone safe and they should have full confidence that we can respond to any disorder.”