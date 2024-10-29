Bid to get rid of ‘fire-risk’ rubbish in Kirkton before Halloween after years of chaos

Skips are being made available to residents in Kirkton as part of efforts to get rid of “fire-risk” rubbish before Halloween and Bonfire Night after years of chaos.

Council teams are carrying out a clear-up over the next two days ahead of Halloween on Thursday.

It comes after trouble in the Dundee estate over the last two years on October 31, which has included items being set on fire by youths.

Historically, locals have also started a large bonfire on November 5 using pieces of wood, furniture and other items.

Skips installed in Kirkton as part of Halloween and Bonfire Night preparations

The local authority will have workers out clearing up general litter, removing debris, trimming vegetation and tidying up communal areas.

As part of the clean-up, skips are being made for locals to dispose of larger items.

The skips will be available to use on Balgowan Avenue on Tuesday between 9am and 3pm, before moving to Beauly Square on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the council is also working with other authorities – including police and the fire service – to prepare for the possibility of more disorder over the coming days.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A Take Pride in your City community clean-up will take place in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This sees Council teams carry out a programme of additional environmental works and offers residents an alternative method of disposing of their unwanted household items in an appropriate manner.

“In addition to this and alongside partners from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland, in the run-up to Halloween and Bonfire Night, council employees will also carry out pro-active initiatives such as the uplift of fire-risk waste materials, estate checks and visits, as well as work within schools in the Strathmartine area.”