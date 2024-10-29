Bid to get rid of ‘fire-risk’ rubbish in Kirkton before Halloween after years of chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Bid to get rid of ‘fire-risk’ rubbish in Kirkton before Halloween after years of chaos

Skips are being made available for locals to dispose of larger items.

By Andrew Robson
Fire were set off in the 2023 Kirkton riots.
A fire on a street in Kirkton in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Skips are being made available to residents in Kirkton as part of efforts to get rid of “fire-risk” rubbish before Halloween and Bonfire Night after years of chaos.

Council teams are carrying out a clear-up over the next two days ahead of Halloween on Thursday.

It comes after trouble in the Dundee estate over the last two years on October 31, which has included items being set on fire by youths.

Historically, locals have also started a large bonfire on November 5 using pieces of wood, furniture and other items.

Skips installed in Kirkton as part of Halloween and Bonfire Night preparations

The local authority will have workers out clearing up general litter, removing debris, trimming vegetation and tidying up communal areas.

As part of the clean-up, skips are being made for locals to dispose of larger items.

The skips will be available to use on Balgowan Avenue on Tuesday between 9am and 3pm, before moving to Beauly Square on Wednesday.

Tuesday's community clean-up.
A map showing Tuesday’s community clean-up. Image: Dundee City Council
Wednesday's community clean-up.
Wednesday’s community clean-up. Image: Dundee City Council

Meanwhile, the council is also working with other authorities – including police and the fire service – to prepare for the possibility of more disorder over the coming days.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A Take Pride in your City community clean-up will take place in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This sees Council teams carry out a programme of additional environmental works and offers residents an alternative method of disposing of their unwanted household items in an appropriate manner.

“In addition to this and alongside partners from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland, in the run-up to Halloween and Bonfire Night, council employees will also carry out pro-active initiatives such as the uplift of fire-risk waste materials, estate checks and visits, as well as work within schools in the Strathmartine area.”

