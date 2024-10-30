Dundee boss not surprised by Luke McCowan’s dream start at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss not surprised by Luke McCowan’s dream start at Celtic

The former Dark Blues start signed up at Celtic Park on transfer deadline day.

By Neil Robertson
Luke McCowan is pictured at Celtic Park after signing for the Champions. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty insists tonight’s game against champions Celtic in Glasgow is not a “free hit” for his team.

Dundee are massive underdogs for a match at a venue where they last won away back in 2001.

However, Docherty is determined his players will bounce back strongly after Saturday’s disappointing defeat to St Johnstone at Dens.

The manager said: “I don’t like that free hit because I think it’s disrespectful to us, I think it’s disrespectful to Celtic because I know how professional both teams are preparing for every match.

“We’re going down there, we know the level of competition we’re playing against. They’re the champions for a reason, they’re a brilliant football team.

“We know we need to be at our best and everybody has to focus.

“It’s a full squad game this one, it’s the players and us executing a game plan for 90 minutes.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone came from behind to snatch a controversial last-minute winner on Saturday with Docherty raging with VAR after the game.

However, he is now determined to move on and his full focus is on tonight’s tough test.

The manager added: “It’s something that we’ve addressed in-house because we shouldn’t lose a game on almost the last kick of the ball from a corner kick.

“We went a goal up against St Johnstone and that should be enough to kick us on.

“Listen, it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint, so it’s important that you address these things.

“We’ve addressed that and we’ve moved on to the next game now which will demand a huge level of concentration.

“We know the enormity of the task but we’ll go there as prepared as we can be. We’re focused very much on going to Celtic Park and trying to execute a game plan that will give us a chance in the game.”

There could be a familiar face in the Celtic ranks tonight in the shape of former Dundee skipper Luke McCowan.

Luke McCowan in action for Dundee against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
The midfielder signed for the Hoops on transfer deadline day and has made a dream start to life at Parkhead.

Docherty admitted that has not surprised him in the slightest.

The 53-year-old added: “No, not to me whatsoever. I knew his qualities when I had him here, not just as a player but as a person as well, everything he brings.

“So absolutely no surprise to me. I speak with him quite regularly and I’m pleased he’s doing really well.

“But he’s an opponent tomorrow night so we’ll be doing all we can to stop him being happy.

“We gave him a lot of leadership here that he hadn’t had previously and he absolutely responded to that.

“He’s kicked on as a result I think.”

