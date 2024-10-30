Dundee boss not surprised by Luke McCowan’s dream start at Celtic

Tony Docherty insists tonight’s game against champions Celtic in Glasgow is not a “free hit” for his team.

Dundee are massive underdogs for a match at a venue where they last won away back in 2001.

However, Docherty is determined his players will bounce back strongly after Saturday’s disappointing defeat to St Johnstone at Dens.

The manager said: “I don’t like that free hit because I think it’s disrespectful to us, I think it’s disrespectful to Celtic because I know how professional both teams are preparing for every match.

“We’re going down there, we know the level of competition we’re playing against. They’re the champions for a reason, they’re a brilliant football team.

“We know we need to be at our best and everybody has to focus.

“It’s a full squad game this one, it’s the players and us executing a game plan for 90 minutes.”

St Johnstone came from behind to snatch a controversial last-minute winner on Saturday with Docherty raging with VAR after the game.

However, he is now determined to move on and his full focus is on tonight’s tough test.

The manager added: “It’s something that we’ve addressed in-house because we shouldn’t lose a game on almost the last kick of the ball from a corner kick.

“We went a goal up against St Johnstone and that should be enough to kick us on.

“Listen, it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint, so it’s important that you address these things.

“We’ve addressed that and we’ve moved on to the next game now which will demand a huge level of concentration.

“We know the enormity of the task but we’ll go there as prepared as we can be. We’re focused very much on going to Celtic Park and trying to execute a game plan that will give us a chance in the game.”

There could be a familiar face in the Celtic ranks tonight in the shape of former Dundee skipper Luke McCowan.

The midfielder signed for the Hoops on transfer deadline day and has made a dream start to life at Parkhead.

Docherty admitted that has not surprised him in the slightest.

The 53-year-old added: “No, not to me whatsoever. I knew his qualities when I had him here, not just as a player but as a person as well, everything he brings.

“So absolutely no surprise to me. I speak with him quite regularly and I’m pleased he’s doing really well.

“But he’s an opponent tomorrow night so we’ll be doing all we can to stop him being happy.

“We gave him a lot of leadership here that he hadn’t had previously and he absolutely responded to that.

“He’s kicked on as a result I think.”