Home News Dundee

Police probe after man ‘approaches child’ near Dundee primary school

Parents have voiced their concern.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ancrum Road, near the primary school. Image: Google Street View
Ancrum Road, near the primary school. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating claims a child was approached by a man on a Dundee street.

The incident happened in the Lochee Road area on Friday morning.

Concerned parents claim the man approached the child near Ancrum Road Primary School.

Police are not linking it to an incident at Fairmuir Park on Saturday.

Police investigate Dundee ‘child approach’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following a report that a man approached a child in the Lochee Road area of Dundee around 8.50am on Friday.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged over the alleged incident in Fairmuir Park, which occurred near a children’s football match taking place at the time.

