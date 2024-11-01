Police probe after man ‘approaches child’ near Dundee primary school

Police are investigating claims a child was approached by a man on a Dundee street.

The incident happened in the Lochee Road area on Friday morning.

Concerned parents claim the man approached the child near Ancrum Road Primary School.

Police are not linking it to an incident at Fairmuir Park on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following a report that a man approached a child in the Lochee Road area of Dundee around 8.50am on Friday.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged over the alleged incident in Fairmuir Park, which occurred near a children’s football match taking place at the time.