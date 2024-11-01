James McPake responds to Livingston selection questions as he explains Dunfermline shake-up

James McPake insists virtually no-one in his Dunfermline squad is now guaranteed a starting berth.

The Pars boss had 27 players, including youngsters, training on Friday ahead of the home clash with Partick Thistle.

It is a rare luxury for a manager who was more used last season to piecing together a patched-up team with players being regularly fielded out of position.

Even at the start of this term, the Fifers had only one first-team goalkeeper on the books and a lack of options in the forward areas.

However, with some fans surprised to see favourites like Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd left out of the line-up to face Livingston on Tuesday, McPake is convinced his varied options can help keep players on their toes.

“The squad is really strong,” he said. “You’ve got to be your best every single day.

“There’s not many in there at the minute, or at any point, will guarantee their place in the team, just with how strong the squad is now.

“That’s what we wanted. We wanted a fit, strong, healthy squad. I believe we’ve got that. Hopefully everyone can stay fit.

“I understand when the team goes out, particularly when you’re not winning, everybody will be saying it’s the wrong team.

“And if you win the game, they’ll say you were lucky, or it was the right team, whatever.

Squad game

“But working with the players every single day, knowing their data, knowing what their level is in training as well, then I’ve got to pick a team on a Saturday that I believe can start a game.

“And then also, in my head as well, what happens if we need to bring a group of players on.

“That’s using your squad, I believe.”

Otoo and Ritchie-Hosler have both been regular starters when fit, ever since joining first on loan before making their moves to East End Park permanent ones.

However, McPake, who has urged his side to back up the win over Livi, will feel his decision to leave the duo out of his selection in midweek was vindicated by Dunfermline’s impressive 3-0 victory.

He added: “If Lewis McCann‘s levels drop or Dapo Mebude’s levels drop, then we’ve got the option – using Tuesday’s team as an example – to start with Matty Todd or Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

“If I don’t think that Chris Hamilton or Craig Clay are training properly, then you’ve got Ewan Ooo.

“So, the players need to be training at their levels every day they’re training. When they go out on the pitch, they need to be at their levels.

“Everybody will say, ‘well, that’s the way it should be anyway’. But human nature and my experience as a player tells you when you’ve got real competition your levels go up, whether that’s in training or in games.”