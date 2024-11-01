Autistic youngster cries tears of joy as Dundee Asda worker rescues her beloved plush toy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Autistic youngster cries tears of joy as Dundee Asda worker rescues her beloved plush toy

Not all heroes wear capes.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ashton with plush Violet, and security worker Gordon with Ashton's mum Shelly. Image: Asda
Ashton with plush Violet, and security worker Gordon with Ashton's mum Shelly. Image: Asda

An autistic youngster cried tears of joy after her beloved plush dog was rescued by staff at a Dundee Asda.

Ashton has had Violet since she was a baby and uses her to keep her calm and grounded.

But one day she fell out of her bag as she walked to college.

A passer-by found the toy and put her on the wall of the car park of the Asda in Kirkton.

They also posted a photo of the item on Facebook page Lost, Found and Missing Dundee.

Ashton’s family saw the post and arrived at the supermarket expecting to collect the plush.

But to their horror Violet had disappeared.

The family scoured the area with torches and even looked in bins – but to no avail.

Asda Kirkton worker comes to the rescue

But help was at hand in the shape of Gordon, a security officer at Asda in Kikton.

Through a painstaking search through CCTV tapes he spotted that Violet had been taken down from the wall by a cleaner colleague who had spotted her but didn’t know who she belonged to.

The store’s community champion Sam got in touch with the family and Ashton’s grandma Myra and mum Shelly were at the store within minutes to collect Violet.

Shelly said: “We are so grateful to Gordon; he’s a hero. We were all blown away by the kindness of everyone. It just shows the power of community.

“Ashton was absolutely distraught when she’d lost Violet – she got her for her first Christmas.

“She takes her everywhere with her and helps her to navigate new situations.

“Ashton struggles to see the world without Violet beside her.

“She’d just started a life skills course at college and was taking Violet there when she somehow fell out of her bag.

“She burst into tears when she got Violet back; she was over the moon.”

