EVE MUIRHEAD: It is right to celebrate our amazing female sporting role models on International Women’s Day – and throughout the year

We celebrated International Women’s Day this week and I do think it is important to mark the occasion in sport and wider society.

There should be an on-going push, throughout the year, to get girls active and interested in sport and I do believe initiatives like that help.

I am an optimist and feel that female participation in sport is on the rise.

My chosen field of curling is very equal and men don’t dominate as they do in other sporting arenas.

I like the fact that the TV coverage tends to be 50/50 and in Canada the viewing figures for many of the women’s competitions actually beat those of the men’s events.

Of course, many viewers in the United Kingdom got their first experience of curling on the box when Rhona Martin (now Howie) and her brilliant team won the gold medal for Great Britain at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

That really did put curling on the map and it was wonderful that it was a women’s team that everyone was talking about.

I may be biased but I just think women’s sport can sometimes be more exciting to watch than men’s as often it can be more competitive.

On an occasion such as International Women’s Day, you do consider the amazing people who have inspired you as you have made your own way in your career.

For me, two top athletes come to mind straight away.

The first is Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

I was privileged to be in the Olympic Stadium in London on the unforgettable night she won her gold medal in the heptathlon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ogwLIPAjKk

It was impossible to imagine the pressure she was under to win, with the whole of the UK willing her on.

Jess is still a winner now that she has retired from athletics. She has started a famliy and runs a personal training school online (jennisfitness.com). She is a fabulous role model.

My second choice is the great Anette Norberg, the inspirational Swedish curler.

What I loved about her when she played was that she never showed any emotion at all, whether winning or losing. That was impressive, to be able to stay so focused.

She and her team won Olympic gold for Sweden in 2006 and 2010.

I was lucky enough to be competing alongside Anette in 2010, when she defended her title. That was pretty special.

Those are amazing women who deserve to be celebrated every day!

Calgary Bubble

We are preparing to join the Calgary Bubble!

To explain, the World Championships – both women’s and men’s – are taking part in the Canadian city over the next few months.

It is something of a rarity to have both the men’s and women’s competitions held in the same city so close together (men: March 18-25; women: April 30-May 9).

This is why I curl, to play in World Championships!

So, to get a chance in this very difficult year to compete with Scotland on my back is something to be very grateful for! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Delighted after 4 years to be heading back to the World Championships with @Team_Muirhead 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7lNalBo82v — Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) March 5, 2021

All competitors, including us, will be part of the Covid-19 bubble and no spectators will be at the events, which is a shame.

We also have tournaments taking place in Calgary before the worlds so we are all looking forward to being in the Bubble.