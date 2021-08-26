Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City limits: Test your Dundee knowledge with our Past Times quiz

By Amy Hall
August 26 2021, 11.55am
Think you know your Dundee trivia from way back when to more recent times? Are local boozers and long-lost city streets your subject of choice? Or maybe you just fancy testing your knowledge of your home town.

Well, if so, we have the perfect thing: the first instalment of our weekly Dundee Past Times trivia quiz.

There are 10 questions all about Dundee – from local music and football to how the streets of the city have changed over the past decades.

The answers are at the bottom so, if you are going to take this seriously, make sure there is no wayward scrolling!

And make sure you let us know how you got on.

  1. As we all know, Dundee’s streets are ever changing but can you tell me what street this image from 1956 was taken on?

2. Tommy Gemmell managed Dundee FC from 1973-1977 but which of his former Lisbon Lions team-mates did he bring to Dens Park for a short-lived spell in 1977?

3. Dundee rockers The View have released five studio albums since their formation in 2005 but which song from their debut album Hats off to the Buskers was named Best Track of the Year at the 2007 NME Awards?

4. I am sure many of our readers recognise the interior of this venue in a shot that was taken in 1981; however, how many of those familiar with the Kings Street bar can remember its name?

5. Goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who played in the 1970 World Cup for England, had a short spell with Dundee United in 1979. The ex-Chelsea number one had retired to the Isle of Mull before being talked into playing football again. While on the island, though, which job did he land?

6. The High School of Dundee has seen many famous faces pass through its doors before they gained fame or notoriety but do you know who was sent to the school to study in 1288? Hint: He also killed his first Englishman in the city and escaped dressed as a woman.

7. The naughty Bash Street Kids first appeared in the Beano way back in 1954, but their comic strip was introduced under a different name. Can you remember what the original name was?

8. Dundee’s iconic trams were the main mode of transport around the city for many locals throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries. Many would like to see the tracks reinstated and trams once again on our streets, but what date did Dundee’s last tram leave from Maryfield to Lochee?

9. In 1832 the first-ever wireless radio broadcast was transmitted from the City of Discovery, but what was the chap’s name who managed the feat?

10. The Law is arguably Dundee’s most iconic landmark but which venue was almost erected at the hill’s summit during the planning stages before the First World War? Hint: It has been situated in Balgay Park since 1935.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t scroll any further if you don’t want to see the answers.

Answers

  1. Lochee High Street
  2. Jimmy Johnstone
  3. Wasted Little DJs
  4. Sinatra’s
  5. Postman
  6. William Wallace
  7. When the Bell Rings
  8. October 21 1956
  9. James Bowman Lindsay
  10. Mills Observatory

