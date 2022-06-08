The bear essentials: The life and times of Dundee mascot Deewok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The bear essentials: The life and times of Dundee mascot Deewok

Deewok found himself on the mascot naughty step more than once during a Dens Park career spanning more than 20 years.
By Graeme Strachan
June 8 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Deewok is hanging up his boots after a memorable spell at Dens Park.
The club mascot has now been retired following the misery of relegation and the Dark Blues have unveiled their new effort to entertain youngsters: SnappyDee.

It marks the end of an era for the popular bear.

Whether waving an inflatable sheep at Aberdeen fans or riding a tractor on to the pitch for a game against St Johnstone, life was never dull when Deewok was in post with a flurry of dust-ups bringing some unwanted headlines during his time on the touchline!

Flashing blue light

Deewok first landed himself in hot water back in January 2002 when he was banned from entertaining fans during a league match against Hibernian.

He was given an official warning by the club for trying to make light of rebel midfielder Patrizio Billio being allegedly assaulted outside Dens Park.

Deewok was removed by police and club officials after strapping a flashing blue light to his head and carrying a truncheon and handcuffs on to the pitch.

His matchday routine was scrapped after being deemed “inappropriate”.

Worse was to follow that May when the bear went AWOL!

These young fans were among many who enjoyed a hug from the popular mascot through the years.
He attended Lubo Moravcik’s charity match at Thomson Park in Lochee before disappearing and he was still missing in July, which prompted a plea for information.

“Maybe the call of the wild was too strong for him,” a club spokesman said.

“If anyone has seen him wandering the streets, we would implore them to get in touch with the club.

“There will be a reward for anyone who provides information that will lead to his recovery.’

“We haven’t seen him since May and so far our investigations have revealed very little.

“We are very keen that he is back in place for the start of the season.”

Dundee mascot Deewok saved by Charlie Miller

The old saying that the best place to hide is in plain sight was proven when Deewok was eventually tracked down to a cupboard in Dens Park!

He might have wished he stayed there after being threatened with the sack within a few months for ridiculing Dundee United midfielder Charlie Miller!

At half-time in the November derby game, the giant cuddly bear-like creature,  appeared wearing a United jersey bearing Miller’s name and number.

Stuffed up the front – in mock suggestion the Tannadice star could do with losing a pound or two – was a pillow.

Dundee mascot Deewok loved to wind up rival fans with his routine before a derby match.
Several United fans took offence and complaints were forthcoming.

Seeing as this was by no means a first offence, it looked as if the axe was about to fall on the errant mascot until Miller’s timely intervention.

Miller stressed he had taken no offence and saw no reason for any disciplinary action!

No further action – this time…

Deewok survived but Andy Lynn, the holder of the role, was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a Partick Thistle supporter during a match in 2011.

The incident unfolded outside the commentator’s box at Dens and took place in full view of fans following Dundee’s second goal of the match.

The charges were subsequently dropped, although Andy was spoken to by the fiscal’s office and warned about his future conduct.

Deewok was a hugely popular visitor at many events across the city over the decades.
The 47-year-old Partick Thistle fan was ejected from the ground and subsequently charged with breach of the peace but the case was also dropped.

The club stood by Andy during the case.

He continued as the popular Dens Park mascot until Deewok was dropped in 2018, returning from cold storage for the 2019-2020 season.

It will be up to SnappyDee to follow in his footsteps in 2022-2023!

Bringing in a new mascot after relegation is nothing new and was a tactic famously employed by Forfar Athletic after going through the trap door in 2016.

Forfar hoped a life-sized bridie mascot would whet the fans’ appetite for life after relegation to League Two and launched a competition to name their pastry friend!

Baxter the Bridie was the name chosen by the fans.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell shakes hands with Baxter the Bridie.
What about some of Scottish football’s other mascots over the years?

Partick Thistle’s yellow peril mascot, Kingsley, had youngsters running for cover when it was launched at Firhill in the summer of 2015!

The unveiling of Kingsley did not go down well on social media, with one fan calling it “terrifying” and another claiming it to be “an evil Pokémon-type thing”.

The bad boy of Scottish football mascots was St Mirren’s Paisley Panda, who was spoken to by police after pretending to use a rival club’s jersey as toilet paper on the pitch.

And in 2011 Dunfermline Athletic bosses were questioned by police over the bizarre pre-match antics of East End Park mascot Sammy the Tammy.

Before the Fife derby kicked off, Sammy appeared on the pitch in what looked like a cardboard tank and pretended to open fire at Raith Rovers fans.

This was accompanied by sound effects played through the stadium’s loudspeakers.

Rovers fans said the stunt was in bad taste, given the death of a fan who was killed by Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

