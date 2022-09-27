Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rare treasure trove of original sketches by DC Thomson artists, including an early Oor Wullie, will go under the hammer tomorrow.

The 13 sketches by various artists at the Dundee publisher feature in a small autograph album dating from 1940.

It is thought the album belonged to a little girl called Norma, believed to be the daughter of another DC Thomson employee.

The charming collection includes sketches by renowned DC Thomson artist and creator of Oor Wullie, Dudley D Watkins, as well as other staff illustrators: James Crighton; George Ramsbottom, and David M Ogilvie.

Rare signed Oor Wullie sketch

The Oor Wullie sketch in pen and ink depicts the famous tousled-haired tyke sitting on his trademark bucket with the accompanying caption “I’m fed up again!”.

The illustration is signed “Dudley Watkins” and dated 1940, when the popular Oor Wullie cartoon strip was still in its relative infancy.

Oor Wullie and his mischievous antics first appeared in print in 1936, but it was 1941 before the first annual was released.

What makes the cartoon more covetable for collectors is that the signed sketch dates from 1940 – but Watkins didn’t sign his published work until 1946.

According to an essay by David Anderson, senior lecturer in political and cultural studies at Swansea University, “this was a privilege afforded to only a few comic strip artists in those days”.

He added: “It also ensured his loyalty to DC Thomson following attempts by a rival publisher to lure him away from Dundee.”

War work inspired artwork

Watkins was born in Manchester in 1907 and later attended Nottingham School of Art.

His talent was quickly spotted and aged 18 he took up a post at DC Thomson where his career spanned more than four decades.

Watkins’ work was so highly-regarded, that in WW2 he was exempt from active military service.

Instead, he served in Fife as a reserve community police constable.

It was while on the beat in Kincardine that Watkins found inspiration for some of his most iconic characters.

PC Murdoch in the Oor Wullie cartoon strips was based on fellow reserve constable Sandy Marnoch.

While Glebe Road in Kincardine was the inspiration for Glebe Street which was home to The Broons, another DC Thomson comic strip that appears in The Sunday Post.

More drawings by DC Thomson artists

As well as the Oor Wullie sketch, another familiar DC Thomson character in the autograph album is Korky the Cat.

Korky was a comic strip in The Dandy magazine and the creation of Dundee-born artist James “Jimmy” Crighton.

The sketch is signed JL Crighton and dated 1940.

The remaining drawings are of a more personal nature for the little girl.

One shows a cowboy on a horse, a man on an elephant and a vicar in a bowler hat with the caption “seeing what an awful time I took to put something in your little book I feel that I really should draw something that is very, very good!”.

The trio of cartoons are signed GR 1940, and attributed to DCT artist George Ramsbottom.

Ramsbottom was another illustrator hailing from Manchester that enjoyed a successful career in Dundee.

Other doodles feature a little boy with a fire bucket by David M Ogilvie, and a rabbit with the caption “Gee Norma, we’ve been trying for hours, but we just can’t think of anything to draw in your book”, signed Balch 1951.

The small album of cartoons is part of the estate of late author and historian William St Clair.

It is estimated to make £300-£500 when it goes to auction at Lyon and Turnbull in Edinburgh tomorrow.