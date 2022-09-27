Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer

By Kirstie Waterston
September 27 2022, 11.45am Updated: September 27 2022, 2.08pm
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.

A rare treasure trove of original sketches by DC Thomson artists, including an early Oor Wullie, will go under the hammer tomorrow.

The 13 sketches by various artists at the Dundee publisher feature in a small autograph album dating from 1940.

It is thought the album belonged to a little girl called Norma, believed to be the daughter of another DC Thomson employee.

The charming collection includes sketches by renowned DC Thomson artist and creator of Oor Wullie, Dudley D Watkins, as well as other staff illustrators: James Crighton; George Ramsbottom, and David M Ogilvie.

Rare signed Oor Wullie sketch

The Oor Wullie sketch in pen and ink depicts the famous tousled-haired tyke sitting on his trademark bucket with the accompanying caption “I’m fed up again!”.

The illustration is signed “Dudley Watkins” and dated 1940, when the popular Oor Wullie cartoon strip was still in its relative infancy.

Oor Wullie and his mischievous antics first appeared in print in 1936, but it was 1941 before the first annual was released.

Dudley D Watkins.

What makes the cartoon more covetable for collectors is that the signed sketch dates from 1940 – but Watkins didn’t sign his published work until 1946.

According to an essay by David Anderson, senior lecturer in political and cultural studies at Swansea University, “this was a privilege afforded to only a few comic strip artists in those days”.

He added: “It also ensured his loyalty to DC Thomson following attempts by a rival publisher to lure him away from Dundee.”

War work inspired artwork

Watkins was born in Manchester in 1907 and later attended Nottingham School of Art.
His talent was quickly spotted and aged 18 he took up a post at DC Thomson where his career spanned more than four decades.

Watkins’ work was so highly-regarded, that in WW2 he was exempt from active military service.

Instead, he served in Fife as a reserve community police constable.

It was while on the beat in Kincardine that Watkins found inspiration for some of his most iconic characters.

The picture with PC Dudley Watkins, back, third from right, and Sergeant Marnoch, front row, right.

PC Murdoch in the Oor Wullie cartoon strips was based on fellow reserve constable Sandy Marnoch.

While Glebe Road in Kincardine was the inspiration for Glebe Street which was home to The Broons, another DC Thomson comic strip that appears in The Sunday Post.

More drawings by DC Thomson artists

As well as the Oor Wullie sketch, another familiar DC Thomson character in the autograph album is Korky the Cat.

Korky was a comic strip in The Dandy magazine and the creation of Dundee-born artist James “Jimmy” Crighton.

The sketch is signed JL Crighton and dated 1940.

The adventures of Oor Wullie and his chums have kept generations amused through the decades.

The remaining drawings are of a more personal nature for the little girl.

One shows a cowboy on a horse, a man on an elephant and a vicar in a bowler hat with the caption “seeing what an awful time I took to put something in your little book I feel that I really should draw something that is very, very good!”.

The trio of cartoons are signed GR 1940, and attributed to DCT artist George Ramsbottom.

Ramsbottom was another illustrator hailing from Manchester that enjoyed a successful career in Dundee.

Other doodles feature a little boy with a fire bucket by David M Ogilvie, and a rabbit with the caption “Gee Norma, we’ve been trying for hours, but we just can’t think of anything to draw in your book”, signed Balch 1951.

The small album of cartoons is part of the estate of late author and historian William St Clair.

It is estimated to make £300-£500 when it goes to auction at Lyon and Turnbull in Edinburgh tomorrow.

The sketch book which is going under the hammer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Lochee's Highgate Centre checked out for the final time in 2012
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
1
Ken Pringle remembers when Nazis bombed Birkhill in Angus.
'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie: Go back to Groucho's thanks to our archive interview with late…
0
Moving the RRS Discovery from Victoria Dock to Discovery Quay under the Tay Road Bridge.
Pictures show historic moment RRS Discovery made her final journey across Dundee 30 years…
0
From left to right is Douglas Macintyre, Neil Cooper and Grant McPhee who've written Hungry Beat
Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book…
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
'Witch trial victims should never be forgotten', says Pitlochry theatre Maggie Wall actress Blythe…
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies
0
The former Rialto Cinema in Lochee
The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
In pictures: The fairytale career of former Dundee captain Charlie Adam
0

Most Read

1
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Dudley D Watkins brought the stories of Oor Wullie to life.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks