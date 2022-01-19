Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tory rebellion stirs as Boris Johnson prepares for tough Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure over the Westminster party scandal from rivals and his own backbenchers in another backlash at the Commons.
By Justin Bowie
January 19 2022, 9.28am Updated: January 19 2022, 10.53am
The Tory leader will square off against Labour chief Keir Starmer at lunchtime after a torrid week.

But he also faces a battle from his own side after reports Tory MPs could try to force their boss out of office as the party sinks behind Labour in the polls.

We also revealed how Lib Dems are targeting Tory MPs in Scotland to put in their own letters of no confidence in an attempt to oust Mr Johnson.

On Tuesday, the under-fire PM insisted again he didn’t know he was breaking the rules at the major party.

He denied claims from former aide Dominic Cummings that he was aware in advance of the bash which broke lockdown rules.

No one should have to tell you what the rules are.”

– Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader

The Prime Minister is also being condemned by Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Senior SNP figures have repeatedly urged the Conservative chief to step down from his post over the scandal.

On social media, Mr Blackford wrote: “You’re the Prime Minister, for goodness sake!

“No one should have to tell you what the rules are – you put them in place.

“Boris Johnson is taking the public for fools with these increasingly ludicrous excuses. When will Tory MPs finally remove him from office?”

The party later stated: “Boris Johnson’s excuses are simply not credible. He must resign.”

Tory Party civil war

The lockdown party scandal has also sparked a civil war within the Conservatives between Westminster and Holyrood.

Last week Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg branded Douglas Ross a “lightweight” figure after the Scottish leader calls for the PM to stand down.

Scottish Conservative MPs aside from Mr Ross have relented from saying Mr Johnson should quit.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly said he will wait for the results of an inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray to emerge.

On Tuesday it emerged she will speak to Dominic Cummings after his latest damaging claims over the scandal.

