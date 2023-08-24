Humza Yousaf has ‘full confidence’ in under-pressure NHS Tayside leadership

Humza Yousaf insists he has full confidence in NHS Tayside’s leadership despite a series of controversies rocking the health board.

The Dundee-based first minister responded after we reported how a watchdog found NHS Tayside failed to comply with work from home guidance while Covid restrictions were in place.

Then a whistleblower told us they were threatened with disciplinary action if they did not return to the office at the height of the pandemic.

The retired manager was one of a group of staff who refused to go to their usual office while the nation was ordered to stay at home.

Last week, the health board was hit by a major data breach as confidential information about staff was mistakenly shared in an email.

Days later NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald confirmed he will step down in December, although he said his decision was unrelated to the leak.

The health board has also been under pressure over what was known about concerns surrounding rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Addressing the Covid controversies, Mr Yousaf insisted the pandemic was a difficult time when senior managers were forced to make tough choices.

‘Challenging time’

In Edinburgh on Thursday, he told us: “When we were in the midst of the pandemic, it was a challenging time.

“There will be some decisions that were made, including by government, where we got things right, and some where we got things wrong.

“But yes, I do have confidence in NHS Tayside’s leadership.”

The SNP’s rivals said earlier this week Mr Archibald’s departure must signal a new era for NHS Tayside after recent difficulties.

Dundee-based North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “A change in leadership must also be seen as an opportunity for a shift in culture.

“NHS Tayside has been far too secretive and defensive about the challenges it faces and how it seeks to address them.”