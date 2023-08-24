Broughty Ferry lad Marley Davidson to join ’80s hitmakers The Korgis at hometown gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry lad Marley Davidson to join ’80s hitmakers The Korgis at hometown gig

The Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime outfit are bringing an evening of songs and stories to Church Dundee.

The Korgis
The Korgis are set to play Church, Dundee. Image: Al Steele.
By Chris Mugan

Their biggest hit may have come way back in 1980, yet former new wavers The Korgis remain a productive outift.

And its their collaboration with a young Broughty Ferry-based artist that brings their debut Dundee date on August 26.

So while this synthpop group’s calling card, the bruised Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime, is sure to appear on Saturday’s set list, the English five-piece have a few surprises up their sleeve.

Alongside timely current single Oppenheimer {Stuck In This Moment} about the atom-bomb inventor, Korgis bring a selection of covers to Church with their Time Machine set.

The Korgis
The Korgis are inspired by the likes of Graham Nash and The Beatles. Image: Al Steele.

Calling in from his Bath home, remaining Korgis founder James Warren explains their aim is to include versions of tunes that reflect the present-day line-up’s history and development.

Graham Nash inspired Korgis show

He was inspired partly by seeing the legendary Graham Nash (of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash fame) play a similar event in Bath, James explains.

“We’ve come up with a similar idea to what people in our age group are doing, an evening of stories and songs,” he says.

“People that have been doing this for 40 or 50 odd years feel that before they retire completely perhaps they would like to share a few anecdotes.

Al Steele, John Baker and James Warren make up The Korgis.
Al Steele, John Baker and James Warren make up The Korgis. Image: Al Steele.

“We’ve been in this game for such a long time, we thought why not honour the influences and inspirations that we’ve had all these years that made us do the kind of stuff we play. And we thought it would make for an entertaining show.”

Korgis nowadays features James with two long-standing collaborators, Al Steele and John Baker, who may not be original members, but come from similar backgrounds with shared tastes.

The trio first came together briefly in the nineties, reconvened in 2015 and are still going strong.

One key touchstone for James down the years (including his time in seventies folk-rockers Stackridge), has been The Beatles, so the group have worked on a “surprising” version of A Day in the Life.

‘There’s a story behind each song’

Of more direct impact to Korgis, though, was The Buggles’ Video Killed The Radio Star, a hit for Trevor Horn ahead of his star producer period from the year before Everybody… came out, James remembers.

“There’s a story behind each song we have chosen to do,” he says. “Trevor’s work was important in what I was doing and I did a one-off single with him, Don’t Look Back, so we play both together.”

Pre-Korgis, John worked with schoolmate Roland Orzabel and Curt Smith in Graduate, a band that later evolved into Mad World hitmakers Tears For Fears. James explains how this leads to Petula Clark, via Neighbours theme composer Tony Hatch.

“John and Roland were very influenced by Simon & Garfunkel,” he says. “Tony, who wrote the brilliant Downtown for Petula, came to Bath to produce their album, so we are doing that and a couple of Simon & Garfunkel tunes.”

Meanwhile, Korgis have continued to record, with 2021 seeing playful concept album Kartoon World.

Writing its follow-up has lead to working with Tayside solo artist Marley Davidson, who approached James online as a fan of his sound and songs.

‘Marley Davidson? A made up name?’

Once James worked out Marley was for real, the veteran musician has built a firm friendship with this novice keyboardist/singer.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” James confesses. “Marley Davidson? Was it a made up name? But I’m glad to say he was authentic and supported us in Blackpool.

Marley Davidson
Marley Davidson will join The Korgis on stage. Image: DC Thomson.

“He’s a lovely bloke and does very interesting music, quite unique.”

Marley has worked on a track with Korgis that they aim to release on their next album, due out in early 2024, though there may be more to come, James suggests.

“Basically, we have too much material,” he says. “We have enough for a couple of albums, so we were wondering if we should winnow it down to a single record and forget the rest, or put out a double LP. But I think we’re going to release a second album six months later.”

Korgis seem happy to share stories of their 40 years of music-making, but don’t write them off as a heritage act just yet.

The Korgis and Marley Davidson play Church, Dundee, August 26.

