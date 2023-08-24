College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute

The strikes will affect Dundee & Angus College, Fife College and UHI Perth.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Lecturers are set to strike at Dundee, Perth and Fife colleges amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

It comes as the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, has announced sustained strike action across Scotland.

The strikes come amid an ongoing dispute over pay and failed negotiations with College Employers Scotland.

The walkouts will begin on Thursday, September 7 with a rolling programme of strikes scheduled for 12 days.

lecturers at Fife, Peth and Dundee Collage will all be going on strike next month
Image: EIS-FELA.

Further targeted strike action will also affect Dundee and Angus College as it covers the constituencies of deputy first minister Shona Robison and cabinet secretary for education Graeme Dey.

In addition, Fife College will face further action because it is in the constituency of Jenny Gilruth, the cabinet secretary for education.

Dundee, Perth and Fife College strike dates

The targeted action will take place from October 2 to October 4.

Strike action will take place on the following dates:

  • UHI Perth – September 22.
  • Fife College – September 15, October 2, October 3, October 4.
  • Dundee and Angus College – September 21, October 2, October 3, October 4.

College unions locked in pay dispute

The strikes come after a period in which members of the EIS and Further Education Lecturers Association (Fela) have engaged in action short of a strike.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Members of EIS-Fela are incredulous that college employers have stated that they must accept a pay offer that would result in hundreds of job losses in colleges across Scotland.

“No group of workers should be strong-armed into trading jobs for pay.”

Anne-Marie Harley, EIS-Fela president, added: “This situation is an insult to college lecturers and we are making clear that we are prepared to take sustained strike action.

“This includes targeted action, to force the Scottish Government and College Employers Scotland to treat us with the respect we deserve.”

