College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute

Lecturers are set to strike at Dundee, Perth and Fife colleges amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

It comes as the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, has announced sustained strike action across Scotland.

The strikes come amid an ongoing dispute over pay and failed negotiations with College Employers Scotland.

The walkouts will begin on Thursday, September 7 with a rolling programme of strikes scheduled for 12 days.

Further targeted strike action will also affect Dundee and Angus College as it covers the constituencies of deputy first minister Shona Robison and cabinet secretary for education Graeme Dey.

In addition, Fife College will face further action because it is in the constituency of Jenny Gilruth, the cabinet secretary for education.

Dundee, Perth and Fife College strike dates

The targeted action will take place from October 2 to October 4.

Strike action will take place on the following dates:

UHI Perth – September 22.

Fife College – September 15, October 2, October 3, October 4.

Dundee and Angus College – September 21, October 2, October 3, October 4.

College unions locked in pay dispute

The strikes come after a period in which members of the EIS and Further Education Lecturers Association (Fela) have engaged in action short of a strike.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Members of EIS-Fela are incredulous that college employers have stated that they must accept a pay offer that would result in hundreds of job losses in colleges across Scotland.

“No group of workers should be strong-armed into trading jobs for pay.”

Anne-Marie Harley, EIS-Fela president, added: “This situation is an insult to college lecturers and we are making clear that we are prepared to take sustained strike action.

“This includes targeted action, to force the Scottish Government and College Employers Scotland to treat us with the respect we deserve.”