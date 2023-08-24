Fife road closed after traffic collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife road closed after traffic collision

Police rushed to the scene of an incident in Kirkcaldy.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy.
Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

A road in Kirkcaldy has been closed after an apparent vehicle collision.

Police were called to Bennochy Road at around 7.40pm on Thursday.

A number of police vans and cars were seen accelerating to the top end of the road.

The road is closed and officers remain on the scene.

Kirkcaldy road remains closed

Unconfirmed reports on Facebook page Fife jammer locations suggest a vehicle may have been involved in a collision with a child.

One person on the site wrote: “I was walking up when all the police vans were flying past.”

Another posted: “Quite a few emergency vehicles from what I could see.”

“I can see the flashing lights from where I am on Appin Crescent,” wrote another user.

“Cars just go speeding along that road.”

At 8.43pm, around an hour after the incident, one poster wrote: “Still closed off and looks like they’ll be there a while unfortunately.”

A police spokesperson wrote: “Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed.”

More from Fife

Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role
The bungalow on Bowhouse Drive in Kirkcaldy has amazing views over the sea
5-bedroom Kirkcaldy bungalow has amazing uninterrupted views over the sea
John Sullivan (Left) and John Murdoch-Paul have opened the Couple O' Mugs cafe in Kirkcaldy.
Inside new Kirkcaldy coffee shop with big plans for future
Cameron Whitley.
Technology-blaming stalker from Fife found guilty of rape
Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews has been empty for 30 years.
Luxury flats plan approved for Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews as new pictures reveal…
£20,000 of damage was caused to the Mercedes stolen by McMillan. Image: Shutterstock.
Thief's £22k wrecking spree after stealing Mercedes from Fife family home
The tractor that came off the back of the lorry on the Queensferry Crossing
Huge tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing after tractor falls off lorry
Gareth Niven.
BMW driver fled on foot after 110mph police chase in Perthshire
Tina and Ross Coventry with their boat now out of the water at Methil Harbour and showing the hole that was drilled into the hull.
VIDEO: Fife fishing boat recovered as appeal continues to find culprit who sank it