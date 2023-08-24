Fife road closed after traffic collision

A road in Kirkcaldy has been closed after an apparent vehicle collision.

Police were called to Bennochy Road at around 7.40pm on Thursday.

A number of police vans and cars were seen accelerating to the top end of the road.

The road is closed and officers remain on the scene.

Kirkcaldy road remains closed

Unconfirmed reports on Facebook page Fife jammer locations suggest a vehicle may have been involved in a collision with a child.

One person on the site wrote: “I was walking up when all the police vans were flying past.”

Another posted: “Quite a few emergency vehicles from what I could see.”

“I can see the flashing lights from where I am on Appin Crescent,” wrote another user.

“Cars just go speeding along that road.”

At 8.43pm, around an hour after the incident, one poster wrote: “Still closed off and looks like they’ll be there a while unfortunately.”

A police spokesperson wrote: “Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed.”