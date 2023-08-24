NHS Tayside whistleblower ‘threatened with sack’ for allowing office staff to work from home during Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside whistleblower ‘threatened with sack’ for allowing office staff to work from home during Covid

'It did not matter what the government said, we were just told to come in.'

NHS Tayside Covid protect NHS sign
The staff say they were told to work from the office despite guidance to stay at home if possible. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

A retired NHS Tayside manager says she and her team were ordered back to their desks at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under threat of disciplinary action.

The whistleblower is one of a group of workers who refused to work from their usual office as the nation was told to stay at home.

Up until March 2021, NHS Tayside policy was for all workers to report to their usual base as normal despite their duties.

A probe by the Independent National Whistleblowing Officer has also ruled the policy was unreasonable, with a former employee who spoke to The Courier describing how it left her facing a disciplinary as she defied the policy.

Leading a team in a non-clinical area, the now-retired manager says she was told to prepare for a move to home working in the week before lockdown was formally announced by Nicola Sturgeon.

‘We could do what we needed from home’

Assured her team could access the right systems, she told NHS Tayside bosses they could effectively do their roles away from the office.

She explained: “We could do what we needed from home, we were logging on to the secure system, so there wasn’t any data problems.

“The reality was we also had better equipment at home. Our office computers had no cameras and no microphones. So we couldn’t go on calls when we would expect to collaborate with other teams.”

But in the same week lockdown was announced, she claims to have received a call asking why the team had not been at their usual office.

She told The Courier: “When lockdown came, on the Monday night I got a call asking why we weren’t in the office.

All NHS Tayside staff were designated as key workers until March 2021. Image: Shutterstock

“From then on things were just really difficult, we were constantly asked to go in. I explained we didn’t have the equipment and nothing was done.

“We were also working in an area where I was concerned we couldn’t social distance. We had one toilet with two cubicles used by 15 or 16 people and a little half sink. I had great concerns and none of them were addressed, I just kept getting phone calls telling us to come in.

“We were working efficiently, and yet we were still told to get into the office.

“This was during the first year. We didn’t have vaccinations and we didn’t really understand Covid.”

The manager decided to ignore the requests to return in favour of protecting her own health and that of her team.

‘I was concerned about my team but it did not matter’

She says: “I had mentioned all these things to them about the office, and that I was concerned about people in my team, but it did not matter. It did not matter what the government said, we were just told to come in.

“I was actually threatened with a disciplinary or worse – being sacked.

“I was threatened, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I had worked for a long time in the NHS and felt that i’d never had a problem, so I wasn’t worried.

“It was about a year later I made a formal complaint eventually and went to HR, and things improved a bit. There was a period we were left to it and then there was a decision we could work at home.”

The allegations come after current NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald announced he would stand down.

Appointed in 2019, his handling of several crises affecting the health board have dominated his time in the role.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said that support from non-clinical teams was essential while frontline staff responded to the pandemic.

She added: “The Independent National Whistleblowing Officer’s report published in December 2022 upheld a complaint that the Board had failed to comply with the Scottish Government guidance on working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”The report, however, added that the hybrid arrangements for working from home in NHS Tayside implemented in early 2021 following the most intensive spikes of Covid-19 infection were reasonable.

“The report also acknowledged the significant pressures facing the NHS at this time, and stated that the decision was concerned only with the complaint made to the whistleblowing officer and its specific context.

“NHS Tayside has ensured there is organisational learning from the report.”

Conversation