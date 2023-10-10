Humza Yousaf says Dundee parents-in-law situation ‘dire’ as rockets land around them in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf says Dundee parents-in-law situation ‘dire’ as rockets land around them in Gaza

Scotland's first minister says his wife's parents have one day of supplies remaining, as he makes a desperate plea for a ceasefire for everyone caught in the horror.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf's wife Nadia El-Nakla, second from left, with her sister Sara, mum Elizabeth who is in Gaza, brother Ramsay, dad Maged also in Gaza, and brother Naal. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.
Humza Yousaf's wife Nadia El-Nakla, second from left, with her sister Sara, mum Elizabeth who is in Gaza, brother Ramsay, dad Maged also in Gaza, and brother Naal. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.

Humza Yousaf’s Dundee-based mother and father in-law are still alive but remain trapped in Gaza facing a “dire” situation as Israel bombs the Palestinian territory.

The parents of Dundee West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to the first minister, contacted the family on Tuesday morning.

Mr Yousaf said in an update the couple – who are British citizens and live in Dundee – were still alive but faced a “dire” situation.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were in Gaza to visit Ms El-Nakla’s grandmother, but became trapped after violence erupted when Hamas militants launched attacks on Israel.

The house was shaking and the children were screaming most of the night.

– Humza Yousaf.

The country has responded with force, launching a bombing campaign and vowing a “total blockade” of the Gaza strip which has included cutting of its fresh water supply.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with wife Councillor Nadia El-Nakla and stepdaughter and daughter Amal. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Mr Yousaf told broadcasters his mother-in-law had confirmed they were still alive but described their situation as “dire”.

Giving an update on the situation to broadcasters, the first minister said: “We got an update this morning from my mother who tells me they are alive, which is what we were hoping to hear.

“Beyond that the situation is dire. They had a terrible night; rockets were falling all around them, the house was shaking and the children were screaming most of the night.

In-laws ‘have no way of getting out’

“They have around one day of supplies left, and they are terrified to try to go out to any market given they are being told stay indoors.

“They are being told to leave because we all know what is going to happen to Gaza, but they’ve got nowhere to go. An hour ago the border had been bombed and closed, so they had no way of getting out.

“We are still in a really desperate situation where family are still trapped.”

Nadia El-Nakla’s gran and nephews, twins Amjid and Majid, pictured at a previous family visit. Image: Supplied

It comes after it was confirmed at least one Scottish man has died in the violence.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “significant numbers” of British-Israeli dual nationals are caught up in the chaos.

Scots among those dead in Israel

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, died in an attack on southern Israel.

Mr Cowan’s family told the BBC: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”

