Humza Yousaf says Dundee parents-in-law situation ‘dire’ as rockets land around them in Gaza

Humza Yousaf’s Dundee-based mother and father in-law are still alive but remain trapped in Gaza facing a “dire” situation as Israel bombs the Palestinian territory.

The parents of Dundee West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla, who is married to the first minister, contacted the family on Tuesday morning.

Mr Yousaf said in an update the couple – who are British citizens and live in Dundee – were still alive but faced a “dire” situation.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were in Gaza to visit Ms El-Nakla’s grandmother, but became trapped after violence erupted when Hamas militants launched attacks on Israel.

The house was shaking and the children were screaming most of the night. – Humza Yousaf.

The country has responded with force, launching a bombing campaign and vowing a “total blockade” of the Gaza strip which has included cutting of its fresh water supply.

Mr Yousaf told broadcasters his mother-in-law had confirmed they were still alive but described their situation as “dire”.

Giving an update on the situation to broadcasters, the first minister said: “We got an update this morning from my mother who tells me they are alive, which is what we were hoping to hear.

“Beyond that the situation is dire. They had a terrible night; rockets were falling all around them, the house was shaking and the children were screaming most of the night.

In-laws ‘have no way of getting out’

“They have around one day of supplies left, and they are terrified to try to go out to any market given they are being told stay indoors.

“They are being told to leave because we all know what is going to happen to Gaza, but they’ve got nowhere to go. An hour ago the border had been bombed and closed, so they had no way of getting out.

“We are still in a really desperate situation where family are still trapped.”

It comes after it was confirmed at least one Scottish man has died in the violence.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “significant numbers” of British-Israeli dual nationals are caught up in the chaos.

Scots among those dead in Israel

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, died in an attack on southern Israel.

Mr Cowan’s family told the BBC: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”