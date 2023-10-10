Storm damage to close A9 slip road at Pitlochry for two weeks

A major slip-road off the A9 into Pitlochry is to close for two weeks for repairs to be carried out after storm damage.

The heavy rain at the weekend has caused erosion at the A924 northbound into Pitlochry.

The closure comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday and is expected to last until October 24.

Heavy and persistent rain caused erosion

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “Following the heavy and persistent rainfall on Friday evening and over the weekend, the River Tummel has caused erosion to the embankment supporting the A9 northbound off-slip road to the A924 into Pitlochry requiring it to be closed.

“The closure will come into effect at 5pm on October 10 and will be in place for approximately two weeks.”

He added that Bear Scotland’s NW Bridge Inspection Manager and a geologist have visited the site to inspect the damage and have recommended that emergency repair works be undertaken to ensure the slip road is stable.

He said: “A section of the safety barrier will be replaced, and the verge and adjacent access track, which has washed away, will be rebuilt.

“The A9 off-slip road closure is necessary to allow the work to being undertaken and to ensure safe access to livestock. Traffic will be diverted to the Pitlochry North A924 junction.”

The A924 southbound access onto the A9 will be unaffected by the works.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “We’ve assessed conditions at the Pitlochry slip road following the heavy rainfall the area experienced over the weekend and we’ll be putting these measures in place to repair the damage and to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our priority is to get the road open again as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of those on site.”