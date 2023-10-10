Storm damage to close A9 slip road at Pitlochry for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm damage to close A9 slip road at Pitlochry for two weeks

The A924 slip road off the A9 into Pitlochry will be closed for repairs.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A924 off slip road near Pitlochry.
The A924 off slip road near Pitlochry will be closed. Image: Google Maps

A major slip-road off the A9 into Pitlochry is to close for two weeks for repairs to be carried out after storm damage.

The heavy rain at the weekend has caused erosion at the A924 northbound into Pitlochry.

The closure comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday and is expected to last until October 24.

Heavy and persistent rain caused erosion

A spokesman for Bear Scotland said: “Following the heavy and persistent rainfall on Friday evening and over the weekend, the River Tummel has caused erosion to the embankment supporting the A9 northbound off-slip road to the A924 into Pitlochry requiring it to be closed.

“The closure will come into effect at 5pm on October 10 and will be in place for approximately two weeks.”

He added that Bear Scotland’s NW Bridge Inspection Manager and a geologist have visited the site to inspect the damage and have recommended that emergency repair works be undertaken to ensure the slip road is stable.

A9 closure for storm damage
Many parts of Perthshire saw serious flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “A section of the safety barrier will be replaced, and the verge and adjacent access track, which has washed away, will be rebuilt.

“The A9 off-slip road closure is necessary to allow the work to being undertaken and to ensure safe access to livestock. Traffic will be diverted to the Pitlochry North A924 junction.”

The A924 southbound access onto the A9 will be unaffected by the works.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “We’ve assessed conditions at the Pitlochry slip road following the heavy rainfall the area experienced over the weekend and we’ll be putting these measures in place to repair the damage and to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our priority is to get the road open again as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of those on site.”

