Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser launches party leader bid with brutal swipe at Douglas Ross

Veteran Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser has entered his party’s leadership race with a brutal swipe at outgoing boss Douglas Ross.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said Conservative members had been failed by the last three prime ministers in a scathing takedown.

But the Mr Fraser said he will not seek to split the Holyrood group from the Westminster party, as he previously proposed in 2011.

In a direct criticism of former leaders, he said: “Our party has let us all down.”

He added: “You, its members, were let down by Boris Johnson over partygate, you were let down by Liz Truss’s mini-budget, you were let down by Rishi Sunak at D-Day.

“And yes, I’m sorry to say, you were let down by Douglas Ross and his team.”

Even though Mr Fraser does not intend to hive off the party from Westminster, he does want to review the current setup through an independent commission.

The Mid Scotland and Fife veteran is the sixth Tory MSP to enter the leadership contest.

Former crime journalist Russell Findlay, who represents Glasgow, is considered the frontrunner.

North East MSP Liam Kerr, former Olympian Brian Whittle, deputy leader Meghan Gallacher, and West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene are all in contention.

Dundee-based Tory MSP Maurice Golden ruled himself out on Tuesday, even though he had been preparing a bid.

He instead backed Mr Kerr.

Mr Fraser said he will fight a “positive campaign” and will avoid “tiresome, divisive” attacks against any rivals.

He added: “I’m sure all candidates will take a similar approach.”

Liz Smith, Mr Fraser’s Mid Scotland and Fife colleague, has announced she is supporting him to lead the party.

He has been also backed by Tory MSP Stephen Kerr, who stood as a candidate in Angus and Perthshire Glens at the Westminster election.

The results will be announced on September 27.