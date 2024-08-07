Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser launches party leader bid with brutal swipe at Douglas Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser launches party leader bid with brutal swipe at Douglas Ross

The Mid Scotland and Fife veteran said the party had been failed by the outgoing boss - and the last three Tory prime ministers.

By Justin Bowie
Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Murdo Fraser wants to lead the Scottish Conservatives. Image: DC Thomson.

Veteran Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser has entered his party’s leadership race with a brutal swipe at outgoing boss Douglas Ross.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said Conservative members had been failed by the last three prime ministers in a scathing takedown.

But the Mr Fraser said he will not seek to split the Holyrood group from the Westminster party, as he previously proposed in 2011.

In a direct criticism of former leaders, he said: “Our party has let us all down.”

Outgoing Tory leader Douglas Ross.

He added: “You, its members, were let down by Boris Johnson over partygate, you were let down by Liz Truss’s mini-budget, you were let down by Rishi Sunak at D-Day.

“And yes, I’m sorry to say, you were let down by Douglas Ross and his team.”

Even though Mr Fraser does not intend to hive off the party from Westminster, he does want to review the current setup through an independent commission.

The Mid Scotland and Fife veteran is the sixth Tory MSP to enter the leadership contest.

Russell Findlay is the frontrunner for the Scottish Tory leadership.

Former crime journalist Russell Findlay, who represents Glasgow, is considered the frontrunner.

North East MSP Liam Kerr, former Olympian Brian Whittle, deputy leader Meghan Gallacher, and West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene are all in contention.

Dundee-based Tory MSP Maurice Golden ruled himself out on Tuesday, even though he had been preparing a bid.

He instead backed Mr Kerr.

Mr Fraser said he will fight a “positive campaign” and will avoid “tiresome, divisive” attacks against any rivals.

He added: “I’m sure all candidates will take a similar approach.”

Liz Smith, Mr Fraser’s Mid Scotland and Fife colleague, has announced she is supporting him to lead the party.

He has been also backed by Tory MSP Stephen Kerr, who stood as a candidate in Angus and Perthshire Glens at the Westminster election.

The results will be announced on September 27.

