EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Perthshire MP John Nicolson tells ‘sad’ JK Rowling to ‘get a life’ as feud escalates

The former SNP MP says the Harry Potter author should enjoy her riches instead of "pounding the keyboard" to troll him.

Former SNP MP John Nicolson. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Former Perthshire SNP MP John Nicolson claims JK Rowling is “obsessed” with him and says he hopes she “starts to enjoy her life more”.

He reignited his feud with the Harry Potter author – who mocked his election loss earlier this year – by telling her to “get a life”.

His remarks were the latest in a tit-for-tat row between the pair which kicked off in July after Mr Nicolson was unseated as an MP by Labour.

‘Pounding the keyboard’

Hours after his election defeat, Ms Rowling posted a photo of Mr Nicolson alongside a quote attributed to him which read: “You are a lesbian because you declare yourself one.”

The Harry Potter author, estimated to be worth more than £800 million, wrote: “Now try declaring yourself a winner, John.”

The post has racked up more than one million views on X.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.

Reflecting on their spat, Mr Nicolson told The Courier: “I’ve never met her, but she’s so obsessed by me she made up a special little graphic to celebrate my defeat.

“That’s sad.

“With all her billions, you’d think she’d be off somewhere interesting, climbing the Himalayas, or on a beach, or in the West Indies.

“Instead she’s sitting at home pounding the keyboard. Get a life.”

‘Enjoy her life a bit more’

The remarks referenced in Ms Rowling’s social media dig at the former broadcast journalist came at a tribunal in which transgender charity Mermaids failed to get the LGB Alliance removed from the charity register.

She has also been a vocal critic of the SNP over the party’s transgender policies.

Mr Nicolson claims the writer, who lives in Edinburgh, has gone down a “rabbit hole” on trans rights.

JK Rowling wears t-shirt accusing Nicola Sturgeon of ‘destroying women’s rights’.

She branded Nicola Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights” when the SNP tried to make it easier for trans men and women to self-identify.

Mr Nicolson added: “I do hope she goes off and decides to stop worrying about me, and I hope she just starts to enjoy her life a bit more.

“She seems a bit fixated.”

JK Rowling’s post-election dig at John Nicolson.

Mr Nicolson had initially responded to Ms Rowling’s post-election jibe by saying she had “so much money” but “so little class”.

The former MP represented the Ochil and South Perthshire constituency between 2019 and 2024, until it was abolished at the last election.

He lost by more than 6,000 votes to successful Labour candidate Brian Leishman.

JK Rowling declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Conversation