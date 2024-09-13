Traffic lights on A9 in Highland Perthshire during series of overnight roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Traffic lights on A9 in Highland Perthshire during series of overnight roadworks

Work is taking place between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A9 roadworks
A9 near Blair Atholl. Image: Google Maps

Drivers on the A9 will face disruption as temporary traffic lights are put in place during overnight roadworks in Highland Perthshire.

Resurfacing and road marking improvements will be carried out on the stretch between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie from September 22 until October 2.

Lane closures will be in force from 7pm to 6am each day.

Bear Scotland, which is overseeing the project, says temporary traffic lights will be in place during these times.

Drivers will be taken through the roadworks at 10mph by a convoy vehicle.

There will also be a reduced speed limit on approach to the work site.

No work will happen during the day with all restrictions removed. There will also be no work on Friday and Saturday nights.

List of locations for A9 roadworks north of Blair Atholl

Work will take place at the following locations:

  • North of Blair Atholl junction – 7pm September 22 to 6am September 23
  • Layby 58 northbound, south of Clunes Lodge – 7pm September 23 to 6am September 24
  • Layby 60 northbound, Glen Garry – 7pm September 24 to 6am September 25
  • Layby 66 northbound, Drumochter duals – 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26
  • South of Drumochter Lodge, near Dalwhinnie – 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27
  • All locations above – 7pm October 1 to 6am October 2

It comes as drivers will face a two-week contraflow on the M90 south of Perth from this Monday (September 16).

