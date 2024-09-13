Traffic lights on A9 in Highland Perthshire during series of overnight roadworks

Drivers on the A9 will face disruption as temporary traffic lights are put in place during overnight roadworks in Highland Perthshire.

Resurfacing and road marking improvements will be carried out on the stretch between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie from September 22 until October 2.

Lane closures will be in force from 7pm to 6am each day.

Bear Scotland, which is overseeing the project, says temporary traffic lights will be in place during these times.

Drivers will be taken through the roadworks at 10mph by a convoy vehicle.

There will also be a reduced speed limit on approach to the work site.

No work will happen during the day with all restrictions removed. There will also be no work on Friday and Saturday nights.

List of locations for A9 roadworks north of Blair Atholl

Work will take place at the following locations:

North of Blair Atholl junction – 7pm September 22 to 6am September 23

Layby 58 northbound, south of Clunes Lodge – 7pm September 23 to 6am September 24

Layby 60 northbound, Glen Garry – 7pm September 24 to 6am September 25

Layby 66 northbound, Drumochter duals – 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26

South of Drumochter Lodge, near Dalwhinnie – 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27

All locations above – 7pm October 1 to 6am October 2

It comes as drivers will face a two-week contraflow on the M90 south of Perth from this Monday (September 16).