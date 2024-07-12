JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat

The Harry Potter author trolled John Nicolson on X following his general election loss.

By Justin Bowie
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Image: AP.

Former Perthshire SNP MP John Nicolson has taken a swipe at JK Rowling on social media for mocking his election defeat.

The ex-SNP MP was one of many SNP casualties in last week’s Westminster vote as he lost in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency to Labour’s Brian Leishman.

Harry Potter writer Ms Rowling posted a photo of Mr Nicolson on X with a quote attributed to him saying: “You are a lesbian if you declare yourself one.”

She added: “Now try declaring yourself a winner, John.”

The author was referencing remarks attributed to the former broadcaster at a tribunal when transgender charity Mermaids failed to get the LGB Alliance removed from the charity register.

Former SNP MP John Nicolson. Image: PA.

A week on, Mr Nicolson has had his say on the jibe.

Sharing a screengrab of Ms Rowling’s post, he wrote: “So much money. So little class.”

Ms Rowling, based in Edinburgh, was a strong critic of the SNP’s proposed gender reforms making it easier for trans men and women to self-identify.

Gender reforms

The Harry Potter writer even described former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

She has become a controversial figure at the centre of the divisive debate around transgender rights in the UK.

The SNP’s proposed gender reforms were later blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Rowling, worth an estimated £820 million, was also vocally opposed to Scottish independence during the 2014 referendum.

JK Rowling wears t-shirt accusing Nicola Sturgeon of ‘destroying women’s rights’.

She donated money to the pro-union Better Together campaign.

Ex-MP Mr Nicolson previously represented the Ochil and South Perthshire constituency from 2019 until 2024 before boundary changes were introduced.

New Labour MP Mr Leishman defeated Mr Nicolson by more than 6,000 votes last Thursday in a resounding victory.

Conversation