JK Rowling slammed by ex-Perthshire SNP MP for mocking his election defeat

Former Perthshire SNP MP John Nicolson has taken a swipe at JK Rowling on social media for mocking his election defeat.

The ex-SNP MP was one of many SNP casualties in last week’s Westminster vote as he lost in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency to Labour’s Brian Leishman.

Harry Potter writer Ms Rowling posted a photo of Mr Nicolson on X with a quote attributed to him saying: “You are a lesbian if you declare yourself one.”

She added: “Now try declaring yourself a winner, John.”

The author was referencing remarks attributed to the former broadcaster at a tribunal when transgender charity Mermaids failed to get the LGB Alliance removed from the charity register.

A week on, Mr Nicolson has had his say on the jibe.

Sharing a screengrab of Ms Rowling’s post, he wrote: “So much money. So little class.”

Ms Rowling, based in Edinburgh, was a strong critic of the SNP’s proposed gender reforms making it easier for trans men and women to self-identify.

Gender reforms

The Harry Potter writer even described former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

She has become a controversial figure at the centre of the divisive debate around transgender rights in the UK.

The SNP’s proposed gender reforms were later blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Rowling, worth an estimated £820 million, was also vocally opposed to Scottish independence during the 2014 referendum.

She donated money to the pro-union Better Together campaign.

Ex-MP Mr Nicolson previously represented the Ochil and South Perthshire constituency from 2019 until 2024 before boundary changes were introduced.

New Labour MP Mr Leishman defeated Mr Nicolson by more than 6,000 votes last Thursday in a resounding victory.