Dundee confirm Zak Rudden departure – with Championship side set to snap up striker

The striker and the Dark Blues have mutually agreed to part company.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Zak Rudden has left Dundee. Image: SNS

Zak Rudden has left Dundee by mutual consent – and is set to seal a switch to the Championship.

The Dark Blues have come to an agreement with the striker to terminate his contract, two-and-a-half years after he arrived at Dens Park.

Rudden was told in January he was free to find another club and subsequently signed on loan with second tier title-chasing Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

Zak Rudden (left) celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Arbroath. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Now, with his departure from Dundee official, Courier Sport understands Queen’s Park are set to snap up the 24-year-old.

Spiders boss Callum Davidson is no stranger to Rudden, having welcomed the hit man to St Johnstone on loan during his time in charge.

Since arriving at Dens from Partick Thistle in January 2022, Rudden made 56 appearances, scoring 12 times.

Dundee said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Zak for his time at Dundee and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career.”

