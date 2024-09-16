Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade

Parents of babies cared for in local neonatal units want to block plans for centralised care in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Newborns requiring the highest level of care would be transferred to one of three centralised neonatal intensive care units (NICU). Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A fresh bid to prevent the downgrading of Dundee and Fife’s neonatal intensive care units has been launched at Holyrood.

The campaign follows Scottish Government plans to centralise care for the sickest newborns away from city’s Ninewells hospital, and Victoria in Kirkcaldy.

It would mean babies born at less than 27 weeks, lighter than 800 grams or who need complex life support could be transferred hours from where they were born to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Around one in 50 newborns in Scotland require the most intensive level three care.

New petition considered in Holyrood

Concerned mums lodged a petition with the Scottish Parliament, attracting over 1,800 supporters.

MSPs on the public petitions committee will consider the demand for the SNP government to halt the plans and commission an independent review.

One mum, Angela Tierney, whose newborn was cared for at the NICU in Wishaw – which is also slated to be downgraded – believes she would not have seen her late son Olly if he had been transferred before dying at five days old.

The NICU in Aberdeen, where babies could be transferred to from across Scotland. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

She told STV News: “I was critically ill after Olly was born, if he was transferred to one of the super units I would never have seen him because he died at five days old.

“No one thought Olly would pass away but premature births are unpredictable.”

Petitions committee member Maurice Golden, an Angus-based North East MSP, criticised the scoring system used to grade the existing units.

The NICU in Dundee recently underwent a £7 million refurbishment.

Scottish Labour party deputy leader Jackie Baillie.
Scottish Labour party deputy leader Jackie Baillie. Image: PA

MSPs criticise scoring system for under-threat NICUs

Mr Golden told The Courier: “The scoring method used seems removed from the reality of urgent care in these hospitals.

“Many families in Tayside will have gone through the difficult journey of having a baby admitted to NICU at Ninewells, or will know someone who has.

“I don’t believe sending expecting mums 60 miles, or more, by emergency ambulance is a good thing for mother or baby.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said the government is “burying its head in the sand” over opposition from clinicians and local communities.

She said: “I am pleased to see progress being made in this important campaign against the SNP’s reckless plans to centralise specialist neonatal care.

Data used to make Dundee and Fife NICU decision ‘flawed’

“The data on which this decision has been made is flawed; there are staff shortages which might mean that the sickest babies could be transferred to Aberdeen – a three-hour journey away.

“The SNP must do right by families across Scotland and scrap these damaging proposals.”

Health minister Jenni Minto said the changes were in line with advice from experts.

She said: “These three Neonatal Intensive Care Units will offer the most specialist and complex care in fewer centres for the most pre-term and sickest babies.

“Local neonatal units will continue to offer care to babies who need it, including a level of neonatal intensive care, and no neonatal units are closing as part of these plans.”

