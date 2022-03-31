SNP criticised as Dundee woman in Catholic comments row confirmed as council candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP criticised as Dundee woman in Catholic comments row confirmed as council candidate

By Alasdair Clark
March 31 2022, 4.44pm
Siobhan Tolland has been confirmed as an SNP candidate in Lochee.
The SNP has been criticised after a woman caught up in an “anti-Catholic” comments storm was confirmed as a candidate for the council elections in May.

Siobhan Tolland is on the list as one of the party’s candidates in the Lochee ward.

The party was urged to reconsider her suitability for public office after comments she made in 2010 were uncovered.

Ms Tolland had taken to Facebook after travelling to Edinburgh to tell friends she had a “sore throat” after shouting at Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Edinburgh.

In a second post, Ms Tolland said she had “got a chance to tell him he should be arrested for child abuse”, but said she “might have gone a wee bit too far when she called him a c***”.

Michael Marra MSP
Michael Marra with sister Jenny, a former MSP.

Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra was joined by the Tories and Lib Dems in calling for action over the comments, which were branded anti-Catholic by one campaign group.

Mr Marra, who represents North East Scotland at Holyrood and is currently a councillor for Lochee, has hit out again at the SNP after Ms Tolland’s selection was confirmed.

He said he was “deeply disappointed” that the SNP had “dug in to nominate a candidate with such an appalling record of vile abuse”.

Comments criticised by campaign group

He added: “They should have risen to the first minister’s rhetoric of responsibility but they have failed. Their political interests matter more to them than the people.”

When news of Ms Tolland running for election first came to light, the SNP questioned whether Mr Marra’s comments meant he condoned child abuse in the Catholic church.

Those comments were criticised by campaign group Call It Out, which said it was “akin to requiring all Muslims to take responsibility for Islamic extremist terror attacks or requiring all Jews to take responsibility for the actions of the state of Israel”.

The SNP has been contacted for comment.

