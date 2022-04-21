Brexit cash row as SNP claim £130m shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Brexit cash row as SNP claim £130m shortfall

By Rachel Amery
April 21 2022, 11.40am
The UK Government is being accused of short-changing the people of Scotland by millions of pounds post-Brexit.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will see £2.6 billion split between the four UK nations over the next three years, rising to £1.5bn annually by 2025.

This fund is meant to replace to main funds from the European Union prior to Brexit – the European Social Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.

However the Scottish Government claims the funding falls short by at least £130 million in 2022/23, as Scotland will only be receiving £32m.

They say £151m was originally promised.

The party is calling it a “betrayal of democracy and a disgrace”.

Local authorities miss out on millions

According to SNP figures, local authorities across Scotland are set to miss out on millions in funding each because of this.

Estimated by share of population, Fife is due to miss out on the equivalent of £10.3m this year.

Dundee City will also miss out on £4.1m.

Elsewhere in Tayside Angus will be short by £3.2m and Perth and Kinross by £4.2m.

The Scottish Government has calculated £162m a year is needed to replace the funding that came into Scotland through the two EU funds, increasing to £183m when taking the LEADER funding and the EU Territorial Cooperation Programme into account as well.

The UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the amount allocated for the first two years of the fund is lower than the EU’s funding as the package from Brussels is still being spent.

This package will come to an end in 2023 and the UK Government department says the fund will be “ramped up” after this.

It said that by 2024/25 the £1.5bn fund will match what was previously spent in Scotland pre-Brexit.

‘Scotland deserves better’

Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison added: “The Scottish Government previously made decisions about how best to spend the EU money based on local priorities.

“Now a UK Tory government – which Scotland did not vote for and hasn’t done so since the 1950s – is cutting Scotland’s elected government out of the decision-making process.”

Fund failing to deliver on promises

SNP Business Minister Ivan McKee says the Shared Prosperity Fund is failing to deliver the replacement funding Scotland was promised.

He said: “EU funding has supported infrastructure projects and community initiatives across the country since the 1970s, with Scotland receiving and delivering over £6 billion of EU structural funds.”

Mr McKee added: “Since 2016 the Scottish Government has tried to engage constructively with the UK Government to ensure this fund was delivered in a meaningful way, consistent with the devolution settlement and aligned with our national economic aims and ambitions.

“However, the UK Government has undermined devolution by failing to give the Scottish Government a decision-making role – which ultimately fails to meet the needs of Scotland’s communities.”

Fund is empowering communities

UK Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “We have taken back control of our money from the EU and we are empowering those who know their communities in Scotland best to deliver on their priorities.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to unleash the creativity and talent of Scottish communities that have for too long been overlooked and undervalued.

“By targeting this funding at areas of the country that need it the most, we will help spread opportunity and level up in every part of the United Kingdom, including Scotland.”

